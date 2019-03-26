Aaron Phypers’ Divorce from Nicolette Sheridan

Tonight, on an all-new episode of RHOBH, Kyle, Dorit, and Teddi shop for a wedding gift for Denise and Aaron.

As fans of the series know by now, Aaron Phypers’ divorce from actress Nicollette Sheridan came just weeks before his wedding to Denise Richards took place. What do we know about his divorce? When was it finalized? Read on.

Nicollette Sheridan and Aaron Phypers’ divorce was finalized on August 17, 2018. Phypers and Richards then wed on September 8, 2018. (RHOBH fans may remember that Lisa Vanderpump commented on the speed of the marriage in the trailer for Season 9.)

Phypers and Sheridan had been separated for over a year by the time their divorce was finalized.

According to court documents obtained by People and TMZ, neither received spousal support in the split. The documents declared, “The Court finds that [Phypers] and [Sheridan] have waived any right to receive spousal support from the other at any time, whether temporary or permanent or post-judgment… No court shall have jurisdiction to order spousal support for either Party at any time.”

The documents also specify that the two wed on December 12, 2015, and separated six months later, around June 2016.

Phypers began dating Denise Richards in September 2017, according to TMZ.

Shortly after their engagement, a source shared with People, “Aaron and Denise just got engaged and would love to be married sooner than later now that his divorce is finally in his past. The engagement has been a long time coming. He moved on from his past relationship a long time ago, and marrying Denise is a welcome new chapter for both of them in different but equally significant ways. The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they’re pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground. They’re just ready to start their married life together.”

The source added on that when it comes to their wedding, “Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle. They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important.”

Richards was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. Together, they share daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. Richards is also mother to daughter Eloise, 7.

What does Aaron do for a living? According to Bustle, he runs Quantum 360, which is a “state-of-the-art healing center designed to foster optimal health in mind-body-spirit.” The company uses a “holistic approach” to amplify “healing capabilities.” Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s a difficult gig to understand, and even Richards had some issues relaying what it was all about on RHOBH. The company’s website states that its services include applying advanced technology to help rejuvenate skin vitality to help you look and feel younger. Learn more about the company’s story here.

Watch a new episode of RHOBH tonight on Bravo at 9pm ET/PT.