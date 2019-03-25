Adam Levine & His Wife Talk About Him Turning 40

“I definitely think the older he gets, the more he’s been taking care of himself, working out and doing yoga. He’s so aware. He also doesn’t drink much and is very much a workaholic,” Prinsloo told People. “He works out, then he’s with family. He really is aging backwards and getting sexier with time!”

Levine has his family to thank for calming down his “rockstar” lifestyle, especially since he wed Prinsloo in 2014 and they started a family. Prinsloo and Levine share two children together – daughters Dusty and Gio.

The couple met in 2012 and married in 2014, which was somewhat ironic since Levine has publicly stated in the past that he’d never get married. According to Too Fab, after getting engaged to Prinsloo, Levine, who has said that marriage wasn’t for him, told Jay Leno, “Famous last words: ‘I’ll never get married.’ You know, I still don’t think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them, and it’s wonderful.”

Prinsloo gushed about her husband to People earlier this month, saying “He is an incredible dad and is very hands-on. He’s so dedicated and excited. It’s amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls.”

Page Six reports that Levine flew a few of his closes pals out to Mike Meldman’s private island estate, and “celebrated with a dinner on the beach under the stars and with a performance by the band Sublime and stunning fireworks.” Guests included Levine’s bandmates, gymnast Aly Raisman, Irving Azoff, Ray Romano and Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo.

READ NEXT: Adam Levine Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

