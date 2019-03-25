Adam Levine & His Wife Talk About Him Turning 40

Is Adam Levine Married

Getty INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 (L) and model Behati Prinsloo attend the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Adam Levine feels like he is “Benjamin Button-ing it” since turning 40-years-old, saying he might have hit the big 4-0 but he feels younger than ever, according to an interview with People.

“I feel like I’m Benjamin Button-ing. I feel younger and less mature, better-looking and just overall more youthful,” Levine — referencing Brad Pitt’s film in which a man ages backwards — told PEOPLE last month. “Maybe I was born old!”

I won’t get too #Namaste on you. But I will say that I feel so fortunate to have found Yoga. The practice is so different deeply personal for any individual that Ive been somewhat hesitant to share what it is to me. However, this time around, I thought I’d offer it up to whoever is listening. It has had such a profoundly positive impact on my life over the years. I have never been pretzel-ish or particularly flexible. And my practice is riddled with mistakes and imperfections. Which is precisely what makes it so powerful. Striving to do better while simultaneously remaining satisfied with where I am. It’s much larger than I am. I just tag along for the ride. Pretty cool. So…thanks Yoga. You’re awesome.

Levine’s wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, also chimed in, saying she feels more attracted to Levine than ever before as he ages. She thinks a combination of taking better care of himself, drinking less, doing yoga and spending time with his family is keeping him young.

“I definitely think the older he gets, the more he’s been taking care of himself, working out and doing yoga. He’s so aware. He also doesn’t drink much and is very much a workaholic,” Prinsloo told People. “He works out, then he’s with family. He really is aging backwards and getting sexier with time!”

Levine has his family to thank for calming down his “rockstar” lifestyle, especially since he wed Prinsloo in 2014 and they started a family. Prinsloo and Levine share two children together – daughters Dusty and Gio.

You and me baby…

The couple met in 2012 and married in 2014, which was somewhat ironic since Levine has publicly stated in the past that he’d never get married. According to Too Fab, after getting engaged to Prinsloo, Levine, who has said that marriage wasn’t for him, told Jay Leno, “Famous last words: ‘I’ll never get married.’ You know, I still don’t think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them, and it’s wonderful.”

Prinsloo gushed about her husband to People earlier this month, saying “He is an incredible dad and is very hands-on. He’s so dedicated and excited. It’s amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls.”

Page Six reports that Levine flew a few of his closes pals out to Mike Meldman’s private island estate, and “celebrated with a dinner on the beach under the stars and with a performance by the band Sublime and stunning fireworks.” Guests included Levine’s bandmates, gymnast Aly Raisman, Irving Azoff, Ray Romano and Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo.

  • Published
