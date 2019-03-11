Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo’s Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is She?

Ever since they secretly married with a private ceremony in Mexico on July 19, 2014, The Voice host Adam Levine and supermodel Behati Prinsloo have been one of the hottest celebrity couples in Hollywood. Together, they have two children, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, both of whom are genetically favored to grow up to be incredibly good looking people.

Levine, who will turn 40 on March 18, and Prinsloo, who turns 31 on May 16, recently said that they are definitely open to having more children.

“It’s not out of the question,” Prinsloo said. “I grew up an only child, so I always wanted a big family.”

However many beautiful kids the Levines choose to have, their children will also grow up to be quite tall. While the Maroon 5 frontman stands at 6’0, Prinsloo is a statuesque 5’11, who at times, towers over men at red carpet events when sporting sky-high heels.

But when Prinsloo isn’t modeling or attending industry parties, she likes to be comfortable, especially with her choice of footwear.

“I’ve never been the kind of girl who wears heels in the day,” Prinsloo said to Net-a-Porter. “It makes me feel uncomfortable and I’m way too tall. If I have an event then I’ll wear a pair, but not to just run errands.”

Prinsloo’s desire for more children also doesn’t mean the high fashion model, who was born in South Africa and raised in Grootfontein, Namibia, has any plans of retiring from the runway. With legs for days and striking green eyes, the international beauty has modeled for Versace, Ralph Lauren, and Alexander Wang.

She first became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2009, and has walked in the lingerie brand’s infamous fashion show every year, save for 2016 and 2017, when she was pregnant with each of her daughters.

“I’ve been modeling for 15 years and when I got pregnant,” Prinsloo said, who learned she was having a second child seven months after giving birth to her first. “I wanted to enjoy my time. I really liked being pregnant and not working… After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life, but after the second one everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to workout, breastfeeding was easier. No one pressured me to return to work, not even Victoria’s Secret, who I was under contract with – they never asked me when I was going to be back.”

READ NEXT: Behati Prinsloo Supports Adam Levine Amid Super Bowl Backlash