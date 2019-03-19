Is Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Married? Does He Have a Wife?

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is a British actor and former model. In addition to his many film and television roles over the years, he’s starring in the new ABC series The Fix. Find out whether Akinnuoye-Agbaje is married or whether he’s currently dating anyone ahead of the show’s premiere.

According to Married Biography, Akinnuoye-Agbaje is not married. He’s never been married, nor has he publicly dated since becoming an actor. He is however, said to be in a relationship with an unnamed woman. During a 2016 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Akinnuoye-Agbaje said that he’s committed to this woman. “Yeah, I got a lady friend,” he said. “I’ve simmered it down now, I’ve narrowed it down to just one. I’m a lucky guy.”

Akinnuoye-Agbaje Is Not Married & Has No Children

During the interview, Williams asks Akinnuoye-Agbaje whether there was any romantic chemistry between him and Mary J. Blige when he appeared in her 1994 music video “Love No Limit.” The actor said they got along famously on the set. “Yeah there was a great chemistry. Mary was very young, she was very shy back then,” he said. When asked point blank whether they dated, Akinnuoye-Agbaje said: “Look, well listen, all I can say is there was a great chemistry… We had a good time.” Check out the full interview above.

Akinnuoye-Agbaje said that a previous girlfriend helped him get into acting in the 1990s. He told Williams that he would accompany his girlfriend to auditions since they only had one car, and eventually fell into acting himself. He made his film debut in 1995’s Congo, and has since appeared in films like The Mummy Returns, The Bourne Identity, Thor: The Dark World, and Suicide Squad.

The British Actor Is Currently In a Relationship With an Unnamed Woman

Akinnuoye-Agbaje has talked about wanting children during interviews, and how that desire has influenced the kinds of film roles he takes. He told The Source that his future children were the main reason he took a part in the 2014 remake of Annie. “I grew up like you, watching those musicals whether it’s Wizard of Oz, Oliver Twist, or Annie and that’s one of the reasons I got into the movie,” he said. “Because I was so inspired by those fantastical worlds so to be able to be part of one and have my future kids watch their father be a bit of a clown was kind of an endearing cause.”

The actor has spoken at length about wanting to raise his children in a safe environment, given the struggles he faced in his youth. “If I’m honest, it was very tough. My father was a lorry driver, very rarely at home,” he told the Guardian. “The house was run by my mother, and because there were 10 or so kids, there was no time for individual attention. It was about survival. It was about where the next meal was coming from. We had to go out and nick things to get it. So there wasn’t any love in the sense of hugs or anything like that: there was just no room for it.”