Ahmir Steward Instagram Photo With Jazz Jennings: He’s an ‘Eagle Raised by Chickens’

Ahmir Steward posted a metaphorical Instagram post involving a picture of himself and girlfriend Jazz Jennings, star of the TLC hit series I Am Jazz. The picture shows Jazz standing on the raised platform of a fountain, with her arm around Steward,who is standing below her.

Steward posted the picture with a long caption, explaining that he is an “eagle raised by chickens,” and explained that he had a very narrow and traditional way of viewing the world, in a somewhat “robotic” way. You can read the post below:

My story is very simple. I am an eagle raised by chickens. Chickens who couldn’t fly and told me that it was just impossible to do so. They had a different way of living, a way of living that I felt was not for me. I lived like a robot, following the traditional way and believing that traditional was all the world had for me. ”Make the best of what you have.” It’s an amazing saying but never be afraid to say, ”I am not satisfied.” Want more. Go get more. All it took was one moment, I stepped away from those chickens and looked in and around them. I saw that I was different. Most importantly I saw that not all of them were chickens. Some I would even go as far as to say were dragons and phoenix’s; others had only slight differences and were roosters, all unaware of their true potential. But rest assured that many in the bunch were chickens. Which one are you?

Ahmir recently dealt with some family issues, with last week’s episode highlighting how his mother didn’t support his relationship with Jazz because she still considers Jazz a boy and believes Steward would be a “gay man” if he continued to date her.

“My mom is not actually as accepting as I originally thought she would be,” he tells her on Tuesday’s show. Jennings then asks him what his mother said about her. “She would say ‘he’ and ‘that’s a man’ because he was born a man,” Steward says to Jennings, who clarifies that his mother “misgendered” her.

Since Steward’s mother threatened to kick him out of the house, and Jazz was worried about him losing his family and his home for dating her, fans of the couple have been wondering weather or not the two are still together, or if Jazz might have broken it off to protect Steward from being thrown out of his Philadelphia home.

Steward also posted a separate message on Instagram last week, telling fans that despite the fact that Jazz is on a reality TV show, their relationship is still a private matter, and it would also be their own personal business if they broke up.

So what’s going on between the two? Is the post about a possible breakup (which can be viewed below), a hint that the two did split up, or was Steward just emphasizing that he wanted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight?

His newest post about being an “eagle raised by chickens” is also metaphorical and somewhat vague, especially in conjunction with a picture of him and Jazz together at the fountain. Is Steward saying he doesn’t care what anybody else might think, including his mother, if he continues to date Jazz, or is he just making a point that people need to step outside their comfort zone and be their own individual person, and to not let the influences and opinions of others affect how they see the world?

What do you think about his most recent Insta post? We can only hope that Steward will answer this question, or further elaborate his views on tonight’s episode of I Am Jazz, which airs at 9/8c on TLC.

