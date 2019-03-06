Alex Trebek Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Trebek’s family includes his current spouse Jean and an ex-wife, to whom he was married back in the 1970s. The beloved Jeopardy! host has two children with Jean and helped raise his first wife’s daughter. He is Canadian-born, and his father was a chef.

Trebek made the sad announcement on March 6, 2019 that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. On YouTube, he insisted that he was “going to fight this,” despite the dim prognosis for the disease at that stage.

He referenced his family, saying, “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

1. Alex Trebek Wishes He’d Met His Wife, Jean, Earlier

Alex Trebek has been married twice. His second union has been especially enduring. In January 2019, he expressed that he wishes he had met his current wife, Jean, longer ago. Specifically, he wished they were able to enjoy a 70-year-plus marriage like George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

“I’m pretty satisfied with my life,” Trebek told People Magazine. “But my wife Jean and I have been together almost 29 years, and I was thinking about President Bush when he died, and all the comments about his life about what a nice guy he is, and how he and his wife had been together 73 years. I thought, oh my gosh … if I’d just met Jean in my 20s we could have had a longer life together.”

The pair married in 1990.

2. Alex & Jean Have Two Children Together

Alex Trebek and his wife Jean have a son and daughter together named Emily and Matthew. In January 2019, Emily was 27-years-old and Matthew was 29-years-old (What’s Alex Trebek’s age? How old is he? Alex Trebek is 78-years-old).

Matthew owns the North Harlem Mexican restaurant called Oso, and Emily is a realtor in L.A., People reported.

“They’re really sharp, and have done their due diligence in their respective endeavors,” Trebek told People.

Emily is an LMU grad with an interest in flipping houses, according to the Jeopardy website. “I remember back when I was learning to drive, and I would accidentally run over a sprinkler head or path lighting in the driveway, we all knew dad would be out five seconds later fixing it. And I always watched him fix things, and wanted to learn,” she told the site.

She added: “If anything, I just have more appreciation for him, and I know if anything goes wrong I can get on the phone with him and say, ‘This outdoor lighting isn’t working.’ He’ll say, ‘Okay, I’ll take a look at it,’ and 20 minutes later I’ll see him in the front yard fixing it. I have so much more appreciation for him and his dedication to working.”

3. Alex Trebek’s Father Was a Chef & His Mother was of Some First Nations Ancestry

Trebek was born in Canada – Sudbury, specifically – in 1940. That’s in Ontario.

According to Biography.com, his mother was named Lucille Trebek and his father was named George Trebek. Lucille was French-Canadian and of First Nations descent, the site reports.

George was an immigrant from the Ukraine who found work in a hotel as a chef, according to Biography.com, which quotes Trebek as saying of his dad: “My dad drank pretty heavily, and he never missed a day of work in his life.”

The site adds that Trebek described his dad as a “hoarder of knickknacks,” saying, “His basic philosophy was don’t throw out something because someday it’ll come in handy.”

4. Trebek Married His First Wife, Elaine, in the 1970s

Trebek’s marriage to first wife Elaine started in 1974. It was not a super short nor incredibly long one; it lasted until 1981, when the couple divorced. Elaine’s full name is Elaine Callei. The couple did not have children together. She is also known as Elaine Kares Trebek.

According to her IMDB profile, Elaine married Peter Kares in 2001. The site reports that she met Alex Trebek “when they both worked for the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Company).” Peter Kares is a producer and director.

Trebek once described himself in an interview to Vulture as “not a player.”

“I was not a player. I dated not that often. I was a shy, small-town Canadian kid,” he said to the site in a lengthy interview.

5. Trebek Helped Raise Elaine’s Daughter Named Nicky

Elaine's profile says she has starred in The Bunny Years (TV Movie documentary) and the television series Canada A.M. Trebek adopted Elaine’s daughter, Nicky, who goes by the name Nicky Trebek. She posted about Trebek on Instagram for Valentine’s Day, calling him dad.

Nicky’s IMDB profile says that she was 6 when Trebek married her mom. She worked on Jeopardy, as a model, as a singer and hosting infomercials, according to IMDB. Nicky’s Instagram profile uses the name “Trebek Life.”

Trebek “lovingly raised her and gave her his name,” the site reports. “Nicky was born in Canada and raised in Hollywood, California from the age of 7,” her Facebook page says. “Singing and songwriting has been a way of life for her ever since she could speak and discovered she had a way to express herself through music and voice.”