Alex Trebek’s Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Trebek has been the host of Jeopardy since 1984. In March 2019, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

As Trebek battles the disease, he has the love and support of his family, namely his wife, Jean, and their two kids, Matthew and Emily, both of whom are grown. Trebek also has an adopted daughter named Nicky. She is the daughter of Trebek’s first wife, Elaine Trebek Kares.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He & His Wife Have Been Married for 29 Years

Trebek and his wife Jean have been married for 29 years. The two met at a party in the late 80s and hit it off straight away. Jean is 26 years younger than Alex, but the two have managed to work it out — and they are very happy together.

“I’m pretty satisfied with my life. But my wife Jean and I have been together almost 29 years, and I was thinking about President Bush when he died, and all the comments about his life about what a nice guy he is, and how he and his wife had been together 73 years. I thought, oh my gosh … if I’d just met Jean in my 20s we could have had a longer life together,” Trebek told People Magazine in January.

“I guess if I’d met her when I was in my 20s she wouldn’t have been born yet. But hey, 29 years is pretty good,” he added.

2. His Son Matthew Owns a Restaurant in New York

Matthew Trebek, 29, didn’t follow his dad into show business but he had some other ideas and he followed his own dreams. Back in 2015, it was reported that Matthew wanted to open his own restaurant — and that’s just what he did.

Oso is located in Harlem. It’s described as an “innovative Mexican cuisine & cocktails are served in an earth-toned space with splashes of art.”

“There was just something about the hospitality industry that I fell in love with. It’s great because it’s very free form in that it allows you to venture out into so many different fields: design, food, drinks, music, graphic design, and even just talking to people,” Matthew said in an interview with Fordham News back in 2016.

3. He Bought His Son a $1.9 Million Townhouse

Just after Trebek’s son’s plans to open a restaurant were reported, the New York Post confirmed that the Jeopardy host purchased a $1.9 million townhouse in Harlem, not too far from Oso.

“Part of the Strivers’ Row Historic District, the property is at 310 West 140th St. … He will likely live in the two-bedroom, three-bathroom garden duplex,” the New York Post reported at the time.

4. His Daughter Graduated from Loyola

Less is known about Emily Trebek, who graduated from Loyola Marymount University. A LinkedIn page that appears to belong to the youngest Trebek shows that she obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology and philosophy in 2015.

After college, Emily worked as an Assistant Event Coordinator in Culver City, California, a position she held for just over one year.

Additionally, Emily has been interested in design and architecture. In 2017, she opened up about the first home that she flipped.

“I have always been interested in homes. When I was little, I wanted to be an architect. After graduating, I decided to get into real estate. As I was getting ready to flip my first house, I told my dad that I wanted to do it with him. If dad can fix something, he will not have anyone else do it. I remember back when I was learning to drive, and I would accidentally run over a sprinkler head or path lighting in the driveway, we all knew dad would be out five seconds later fixing it. And I always watched him fix things, and wanted to learn,” she said in an interview for the Jeopardy blog.

She currently works as a real estate investor and lives in Marina Del Rey.

5. He Adopted a Daughter From His First Marriage

Trebek was previously married to a woman named Elaine. The two wed in 1974 and were married for about seven years. During that time, Trebek adopted Elaine’s daughter, Nicky, whom she had from a previous relationship.

Nicky Trebek is close to her dad, despite her mom’s divorce from him more than three decades ago. She describes herself as a “creator, owner, designer, singer, songwriter, [and] artist,” on Instagram.

Nicky Trebek works as a production coordinator for Jeopardy and is listed as such on the Jeopardy staff site.

READ NEXT: Meet Alex Trebek’s Wife Jean Currivan