Alex Trebek Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Trebek has been a household name since the 80s. The game show host has been hosting Jeopardy for 35 years, and has taken on a slew of other shows, including The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, High Rollers, Battlestars and more.

But what do we know about Trebek’s net worth? Does his income reflect the work he’s done?

Read on to find out.

1. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $50 Million

Trebek has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

The Canadian-born game show host was born and raised in Ontario, and studied philosophy at the University of Ottowa before foraying into broadcasting.

After graduating in 1961, he was offered a full-time gig as a staff announcer at the Canadian Broadcasting Company, where he covered news, weather, and regional sports on both radio and TV broadcasts.

Asked in an interview with Vulture how his job gives his life meaning, Trebek replied, “The meaning I get from my job is that it has provided me with opportunities to explore the world geographically, socially, and philanthropically. Doing that has allowed me to develop as a human. Now, Reader’s Digest did put out a list of the most trusted people in America, and I dropped in somewhere in the top ten.”

2. He Has a Contract to Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Until 2022

In a video announcement about his cancer (shown above), Trebek shares that he will attempt to finish out this season of Jeopardy.

Last year, he signed a contract to continue the show through 2022, but in light of his recent diagnosis, his plans have changed.

In the recorded video message above, Trebek vows to keep the show upbeat, adding that he plans to beat cancer. Sources close to Trebek tell TMZ that he will immediately begin chemo.

Jeopardy! has won 28 Daytime Emmy Awards since Trebek took over hosting in 1984.

3. He Purchased a Mountain in 1990

In 1990, the LA Times reported that Trebek purchased a mountain in the Hollywood Hills. The mountain was intended to be the site of his dream home.

At the time, the TV host shared, “I don’t know yet what style house I will build… We both like modern architecture and French chateaus, so who knows? But it will be a collaborative effort with my fiancee, Jean Currivan . . . and it will be a monster.”

He reportedly paid $1.5 million for more than 35 acres. In the package, he also gained 21 lots he planned to sell for between $100,000 and $480,000.

Trebek shared, “It will still cost a lot to develop, but maybe I got a good deal, because the owner had a special place in his heart for the property. He wanted to build a home there for himself and his wife but didn’t, so now he’d like to see another young couple build (on the site).”

4. His Former Home Was Listed for $3.995 Million in 2013

In 1984, Trebek built a 5,554-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills. He then sold the 2.05 compound 12 years later.

In 2013, the home went back on the market again for $3.995 million. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and is located on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles. Trebek reportedly lived there after divorcing his first wife.

Listing agent Emanouel Ourshano said at the time, “It’s very modern… I can’t see a husband and wife and two kids living in the house. It’s more for an up-and-coming superstar — a celebrity who wants to enjoy their youth and money.”

5. He Gifted a Sum of $1 Million to Fordham University This Year

In March, Fordham reported that they had raised $18 million with the help of the Jeopardy host, who, along with his wife, Jean, donated $1 million to the Alex Trebek Endowed Scholarship Fund in February.

According to the Fordham Observer, the Trebek Scholarship funds were “established in 2015 when Trebek made a donation supporting qualified students who are unable to afford tuition from North Harlem.”

According to Inside Philanthropy, “The Trebeks also earmark funds for arts and cultural organizations like Henry E. Huntington Library and Art Gallery, the Actors Fund of America, and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.”