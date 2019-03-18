Alexis Skyy Paternity Rumors: Who Is Her Baby Daddy?

Alexis Skyy has been forced to deal with rumors about the identity of her baby daddy. It has long been contended that Fetty Wap fathered her child, but rapper Solo Lucci has hinted at the possibility that he is actually the father. Read on to learn more about Skyy’s recent paternity test, and what the results yielded.

In a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, Skyy pulled up on Lucci during a photoshoot and showed him the results of her paternity test. The test confirmed that Fetty Wap was the father, and not Lucci. Skyy took the test after Lucci refused to squash rumors about their relationship. “The DNA reports states this: the alleged father is excluded as the biological father of the tested child,” she revealed. “Lucci is not her father like the f*ck I said.”

Alexis Skyy Took a Paternity Test That Confirmed Solo Lucci Is Not Her Baby Daddy

After being shown the test, Lucci agreed to let the rumors go. “I apologize,” he said. “I’m glad that we can get this closure. Like I just feel like the sh*t got way out of hand. I feel like me and you were better than that… Like f*ck a relationship, forget a relationship, like that’s cool, that was short-lived. Me and you was better than that, period. On a personal level, like we rock, girl.”

Skyy then squashed their beef. “So we gonna be cool, then we gonna be cool,” she added. “We gonna make a promise to each other that you’re not gonna go on the Internet and say my name and I won’t go on the Internet and say your name no more.” Skyy had been critical of Solo Lucci in the past. In an Instagram post that has since deleted, she called him out for slandering her child.

Alexis Previously Said That Lucci Damaged Her Relationship With Baby Daddy Fetty Wap

“I have been humiliated, I have been disrespected, I have been harassed non f**ing stop about not knowing who my child’s father all because of Michael Dorsey AKA Solo Lucci continuing to spread this lie,” she wrote. “As a woman I feel totally disrespected by not only him but also those on social media who has mother shamed me EVERY DAY, EVERY PICTURE of my daughter who has [fought] so hard to make to where she is today.”

“I have never not known who my child’s father is,” the reality star added. “I’ve been thru so much sh*t because of this. I have been called every disgraceful, disrespectful, hurtful word in the book. & It’s a shame that I had to go out of my way JUST to prove this to society what I BEEN telling everyone.”

This post came on the heels of a December episode where she spoke about Lucci’s negative effect. “[The reason] Fetty is hesitant to claim Alaiya is because people like Solo Lucci is running around trying to get clout off my name, claiming Alaiya, knowing damn well he’s not her father,” she said.