Alicia Keys’ Husband Swizz Beatz Blames Beyonce For Broken Arm

It’s been months since Alicia Keys surprised husband Swizz Beatz nee Kasseem Dean with a 40th birthday party at World on Wheels Skating Rink in Los Angeles. And in addition to the star studded invited list which included Usher and Jay Z, the headlines that caught everyone’s attention from the big bash was the incredible gift Keys gave him, a 2019 Aston Martin Vantage.

The first thing Beatz said after being surprised with the extravagant gift was “I ain’t gonna lie. My arm hurts,” and the couple soon sped right off to the hospital in the new whip. Nobody when or how he hurt his arm, and the next day, Beatz was seen in Bel Air wearing a sling.

The story, which Beatz revealed to The New York Times in February, is both relatable and hilarious, especially since the culprit of the injury was reportedly not even at his birthday party on September 13, 2018. But if there’s anyone who can pull off a secret entrance, party all night, and leave undetected, it would be none other than Beyonce.

In this video, it’s clear that the “Lemonade” singer was indeed in attendance, standing right by her husband while Alicia thanked everyone for coming to the party.

So, how was it Beyonce’s fault that Beatz broke his arm in five places?

As New Times reporter M.H. Miller described, “Beyoncé was pulling off some elegant moves on her skates,” which made Beatz want to attempt a spin as well, and he fell hard. “But the party had just started [and} all his friends had come out… he knew his wife was going to unveil his present soon, and he didn’t want to disappoint anyone, so he downplayed the pain.”

However, you can tell the “Poison” singer is visibly hurting when Jay Z wrapped his arm around Beatz after giving a speech at the party. Beatz winces, which tipped off his rap collaborator and best friend that he may have seriously injured his arm trying to be a roller skating superstar like his wife.

While Beatz wasn’t thrilled having to dip out early from his own surprise bash, he knows it’s all his fault. Nobody actually blames Beyonce for being such a natural goddess on roller skates that she unknowingly gave Beatz false hope that he could do the same. At least, “I went in style,” Beatz said to Page Six TV, referring to the new birthday gift he and Alicia were able to ride in to the hospital.

