‘American Idol’ 2019 Contestants List & Hollywood Week Spoilers

Hollywood Week of American Idol 2019 is here, which means a ton of hopefuls are taking the stage to try to win over the judges. A total of 40 contestants will make it through Hollywood Week and then they will be narrowed down quickly to the top 20. For those who want to know which contestants make it into the top 40, read on below for spoilers on most of the top 40 winners for season 17, as well as additional info on what to expect.

“American Idol” 2019 Female Contestants

Alyssa Raghu

Ashley Hess

Assata Renay

Cristina Contreras

Dakota Cohen

Emma Kleinberg

Evelyn Cormier

Idalis Monzon

Johanna Jones

Kalifa Wilson

Kate Barnette

Laci Booth

Madison VanDenburg

Margie Mays

Mica Giaconi

Myra Tran Minh Nhu

Payton Taylor

Raquel Trinidad

Riley Thompson

Shevonne Philidor

“American Idol” 2019 Male Contestants

Alejandro Aranda

Cameron Goode

Clay Page

Demetrius Graham

Drake McCain

Eddie Island

Jeremiah Harmon

Kason Lester

Laine Hardy

Logan Johnson

Nate Walker

Nick Townsend

Ryan Hammond

Shawn Robinson

Shelton Taylor

Uché Ndubizu

Wade Cota

Walker Burroughs

According to Gold Derby, the way Hollywood Week worked was the singers performed in three separate rounds – lines of 10, groups and solo performances. At the end of Hollywood Week, each of the contestants found out if they moved forward, into the top 40, out of 175 who made it through the first round of auditions.

Going into Hollywood Week, judge Lionel Richie said that he understands the stress the contestants are under and Katy Perry told them to be sure to put their best foot forward when they perform.

And, during Hollywood Week, the performances aren’t the only major moments going down. In fact, People reported that one of the contestants actually gets proposed to by their boyfriend. Johanna Jones takes the stage to perform and her boyfriend Matt shows up to surprise her. He said that he would have been there sooner but he had exams. He also said he couldn’t wait any longer to see her and he pulled out a ring box from his back pocket to propose, while the judges fawned over the moment and the other contestants cheered from the auditorium seats.

Hollywood Week airs March 24 – 25, 2019, on the ABC network and the top 40 will perform during the Showcase and Judgment episode, which will air on March 31st, in a three-hour episode.

A little later in the competition this season, Cosmopolitan has reported that several celebrities will team up with the remaining contestants for collaborations and duets. The celebrities who are said to be on board include Jason Mraz, Brett Young, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Cynthia Erivo, Julia Michaels, Lukas Graham, Ben Harper, Elle King, Chris Isaak, lovelytheband, and Shaggy. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie all returned as judges this season, but Gold Derby has reported that Perry is the favorite judge of the fans. And, radio personality Bobby Bones has returned to the show as an in-house mentor to the contestants. Some may know him as the most recent winner of Dancing With the Stars.

Tune into ABC on Sunday and Monday nights to watch your favorite 2019 Idol contestants perform, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.