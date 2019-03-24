‘American Idol’ 2019 Contestants List & Hollywood Week Spoilers

Hollywood Week of American Idol 2019 is here, which means a ton of hopefuls are taking the stage to try to win over the judges. A total of 40 contestants will make it through Hollywood Week and then they will be narrowed down quickly to the top 20. For those who want to know which contestants make it into the top 40, read on below for spoilers on most of the top 40 winners for season 17, as well as additional info on what to expect.
“American Idol” 2019 Female Contestants
Alyssa Raghu
Ashley Hess
Assata Renay
Cristina Contreras
Dakota Cohen
Emma Kleinberg
Evelyn Cormier
Idalis Monzon
Johanna Jones
Kalifa Wilson
Kate Barnette
Laci Booth
Madison VanDenburg
Margie Mays
Mica Giaconi
Myra Tran Minh Nhu
Payton Taylor
Raquel Trinidad
Riley Thompson
Shevonne Philidor
“American Idol” 2019 Male Contestants
Alejandro Aranda
Cameron Goode
Clay Page
Demetrius Graham
Drake McCain
Eddie Island
Jeremiah Harmon
Kason Lester
Laine Hardy
Logan Johnson
Nate Walker
Nick Townsend
Ryan Hammond
Shawn Robinson
Shelton Taylor
Uché Ndubizu
Wade Cota
Walker Burroughs
According to Gold Derby, the way Hollywood Week worked was the singers performed in three separate rounds – lines of 10, groups and solo performances. At the end of Hollywood Week, each of the contestants found out if they moved forward, into the top 40, out of 175 who made it through the first round of auditions.
Going into Hollywood Week, judge Lionel Richie said that he understands the stress the contestants are under and Katy Perry told them to be sure to put their best foot forward when they perform.
And, during Hollywood Week, the performances aren’t the only major moments going down. In fact, People reported that one of the contestants actually gets proposed to by their boyfriend. Johanna Jones takes the stage to perform and her boyfriend Matt shows up to surprise her. He said that he would have been there sooner but he had exams. He also said he couldn’t wait any longer to see her and he pulled out a ring box from his back pocket to propose, while the judges fawned over the moment and the other contestants cheered from the auditorium seats.
Hollywood Week airs March 24 – 25, 2019, on the ABC network and the top 40 will perform during the Showcase and Judgment episode, which will air on March 31st, in a three-hour episode.
A little later in the competition this season, Cosmopolitan has reported that several celebrities will team up with the remaining contestants for collaborations and duets. The celebrities who are said to be on board include Jason Mraz, Brett Young, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Cynthia Erivo, Julia Michaels, Lukas Graham, Ben Harper, Elle King, Chris Isaak, lovelytheband, and Shaggy. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie all returned as judges this season, but Gold Derby has reported that Perry is the favorite judge of the fans. And, radio personality Bobby Bones has returned to the show as an in-house mentor to the contestants. Some may know him as the most recent winner of Dancing With the Stars.
Tune into ABC on Sunday and Monday nights to watch your favorite 2019 Idol contestants perform, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.