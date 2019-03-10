American Idol 2019 Schedule & Episode Times

Because of The Bachelor and additional programming, the schedule for American Idol 2019 has been a bit unusual so far. To keep you in the know, we have the rundown on the show times and schedule for the rest of the season, starting with tonight, March 10, 2019. New episodes will continue on Sunday, starting tonight and will add Mondays for five consecutive weeks, starting March 18, 2019, according to MJs Big Blog. Now let’s get into the full schedule of episodes below.

Sunday March 10, 2019 – Auditions

Sunday March 17, 2019 – Auditions

Monday March 18, 2019 – Auditions

Sunday March 24, 2019 – Hollywood Part 1

Monday March 25, 2019 – Hollywood Part 2

Sunday March 31, 2019 – Top 40 Showcase Round

Monday April 1, 2019 – Top 20 Group Solo Performances

Sunday April 7, 2019 – Top 20 Group 1 Celebrity Duets and Results

Monday April 8, 2019 – Top 20 Group 2 Celebrity Duets and Results (Bobby Bones steps in as guest host for Ryan Seacrest, who will not be able to host on this date)

Sunday April 14, 2019 – Top 14 Performances

Monday April 15, 2019 – Top 14 Results and Wildcards

Sunday April 21, 2019 – Top 10 Performances and Results

Sunday April 28, 2019 – Top 8 Performances and Results

Sunday May 5, 2019 – Top 6 Performances and Results

Sunday May 12, 2019 – Top 4 Performances and Results

Sunday May 19, 2019 – Finale Part 1

Monday May 20, 2019 – Finale Winner Announced

According to Good Housekeeping, though this is technically season 17 of American Idol, the network is referring to it as season 2, as it is the second season of the revival.

In an interview with Good Morning America, prior to the new season airing, Ryan Seacrest talked about his long run as the show’s host and said, “One reason I love hosting the show is the credibility the show has. Not only are these contestants coming up to be on a TV show that’s popular, they’re actually going to do something in the world of music.” Judge Luke Bryan also spoke on GMA about the new season, mainly about the contestants. Bryan said that the most successful contestants in the competition, listen to the criticisms of the judges.

Bryan explained, “That’s the best way to compliment the show and us and what we’re trying to do. We’ve had a couple of kids come back and they took our criticisms — and what’s really rewarding is they see it too. That’s the beauty — I feel like we try to grow every day as artists, judges, songwriters. To watch these kids in their infancy growing in front of our eyes is so inspiring.”

If you would like to watch American Idol 2019 but do not have a cable subscription, there are still plenty of options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.