American Idol 2019 Schedule & Episode Times for Hollywood Week

The schedule for American Idol 2019 has generally been Sunday and Monday nights, but some episodes have deviated from the regular programming times. Now, the show enters Hollywood Week and the contestants will start to be narrowed down to the top 40 and quickly to the top 20. Read on for a rundown on the Hollywood Week schedule, into the top 20 picks.

Sunday March 24, 2019 – Hollywood Part 1

Tonight, part 1 of Hollywood Week kicks off and the official description of what to expect on episode 6 of the season states, “Tensions are high as hopefuls battle it out in solo and group round performances; one lucky contestant receives a heartfelt gift from Luke Bryan.” According to TV Line, someone also makes an unrelated trip to the hospital on tonight’s episode. The episode will run from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:01 p.m. CT.

Monday March 25, 2019 – Hollywood Part 2

Part 2 of Hollywood Week airs on March 25th, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. The episode description for part 2 of Hollywood Week reads, “Contestants battle it out in group rounds and solo performances in the hope of advancing to the next round of the competition.” This is episode 7 of the season.

Sunday March 31, 2019 – Top 40 Showcase Round

Episode 8 of the season is the “Showcase/Final Judgments” episode and it is described as, “Singers with dreams of super stardom audition and copete in a series of challenging rounds in the hope of living their childhood and lifelong dreams.” This episode will air on March 31st, from 7:59 – 11:01 p.m. ET/PT, in a special three-hour episode.

Monday April 1, 2019 – Top 20 Group Solo Performances

This is episode 9 of the season and, on this, the top 20 will perform, in hopes of making it one step further in the competition. The episode will air in its usual 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT time slot.

The official press statement released by ABC about this season’s Hollywood Week reads, “American Idol heads to the heart of Los Angeles for its renowned Hollywood Week rounds, as the search for America’s next superstar continues on The ABC Television Network … In Sunday night’s episode, tensions are high as this year’s crop of hopefuls battles it out in solo and group round performances from the famous stage of The Orpheum Theatre. Helping to guide them through the rigorous week is American Idol in-house mentor Bobby Bones. Don’t miss phenomenal performances from returning fan favorites, an emergency trip to the hospital in an ambulance and a special moment when one lucky contestant receives a heartfelt gift from Luke Bryan.”

The statement continues, “Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones acts as in-house mentor.”

