‘American Idol’ 2019 Top 20 Contestants Spoilers

On tonight’s episode of American Idol 2019, the top 40 contestants get narrowed down to the top 20. For those who are eager to find out who made it through, read on for the spoilers on the names of each singer making up the top 20 winners.

Gold Derby has reported that there are 9 women and 11 men who make up this season’s top 20. Here is the list of contestants included:

Kate Barnette

Laci Booth

Cristina Contreras

Evelyn Cormier

Ashley Hess

Alyssa Raghunandan

Riley Thompson

Raquel Trinidad

Madison VanDenburg

Alejandro Aranda

Walker Burroughs

Wade Cota

Dimitrius Graham

Ryan Hammond

Laine Hardy

Jeremiah Harmon

Eddie Island

Logan Johnson

Uché Ndubizu

Shawn Robinson

Out of the top 20, there are definitely some recognizable singers. Laine Hardy is a contestant from last season, who was playing the guitar for a friend’s audition this season. The judges gushed over him and wanted him back in the competition, so he took the chance and it definitely looks like it was a good decision. Another previous contestant who is back and has made it through to the top 20 is Alyssa Raghunandan. She made it to the top 24 last season, so she has definitely improved, at least in the eyes of the judges.

Another familiar face is Evelyn Cormier, who was a cast member on 90 Day Fiance. Clearly, she is having success on another reality show, but this time, not just as a fiancee.

A little later in the competition, Cosmopolitan has reported that several celebrities team up with the remaining contestants for collaborations and duets. The stars who are reported to be participating include Jason Mraz, Brett Young, Chris Isaak, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Cynthia Erivo, Julia Michaels, Lukas Graham, Elle King, lovelytheband, Ben Harper, and Shaggy.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie all returned as judges this season, but Gold Derby has reported that Perry is the favorite judge of the fans. And, radio personality Bobby Bones has returned to the show as an in-house mentor to the contestants, coaching them along, during their journey. Some may know Bones as the most recent winner of Dancing With the Stars.

