‘American Idol’ Judges 2019 & Contestants Spoilers

Season 17 of American Idol is here and all the judges from last season have returned. There is also an addition to the cast for 2019 and some of the contestants who make it through the auditions have been revealed. For a rundown on the judges, followed by contestant spoilers, read on below.

‘American Idol’ Judges 2019

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie all have returned as the judges for season 17. Longtime host Ryan Seacrest is back as well. A new addition to the show is radio personality Bobby Bones. You may recognize him as the most recent winner of Dancing with the Stars, opposite Sharna Burgess. And, this isn’t the first time that Bones has helped out with contestants on the show.

In an interview with People, judge Lionel Richie dished on the judges and Bones’ joining the show as a cast member. Richie said, “Well, let me just tell you something: the judges are pretty locked. We have opinions, big opinions. This year, because we’ve gotten used to each other now and Luke knows how to push Katy’s buttons and Katy knows how to push — well, Katy and Luke know how to push my buttons — just tell Bobby, ‘Come in with some gloves on.'”

According to Good Housekeeping, Bryan talked about welcoming Bones to the cast as well, saying, “He knows how to seize moments and nobody works harder. He’s welcome anytime [to hang with the Idol judges]. You gotta get ready for Lionel’s stories of the ’70s and ’80s, and there’s nothing to prepare you for what Katy may throw your way.” Katy Perry didn’t speak publicly much about the new addition. Perhaps that’s because last season, Bones said he felt the judges were “too harsh” at times.

Last year, American Idol was rebooted and Perry was the first judge picked to be a part of the revival. When the original show aired, Perry was actually a guest judge on the show and her judging was harsher than it is today. In an interview with People last season, she said that she is definitely a “straight shooter”. She said, “I’m very cut and dry sometimes. You know it seems a little not soft I do try and watch myself because I do know how it feels to be in their shoes. I was in their shoes ten years ago. I remind myself and I’m reminded and I’m inspired by all of their stories and I know you know it wasn’t an overnight success for me, it’s not going to be for them.”

Recently, Katy Perry was in the media for getting engaged to boyfriend Orlando Bloom. And, host Ryan Seacrest has been in the news for splitting with his girlfriend of three years, Shayna Taylor.

‘American Idol’ Contestants 2019

Gold Derby has reported which contestants made it through to the top 20. Let’s start with the female contestants revealed. They include Kate Barnette, Laci Boot, Cristina Contreras, Evelyn Cormier, Ashley Hess, Alyssa Raghunandan, Riley Thompson, Raquel Trinidad, and Madison VanDenburg. And when it comes to the men in the top 20, they include Alejandro Aranda, Walker Burroughs, Wade Cota, Demetrius Graham, Ryan Hammond, Laine Hardy, Jeremiah Harmon, Eddie Island, Logan Johnson, Shawn Robinson, and Uché Ndubizu.