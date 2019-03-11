American Idol 2019: Who Made It Through So Far?

American Idol continues its search for contestants on tonight’s episode. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan travel to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Louisville, Kentucky; and Los Angeles, California to locate the finest singing talent in the country.

The first two episodes of the season have already provided some memorable contestants, including Alejandro Aranda, who Perry hailed as the finest audition in the show’s decade-plus history and the season’s frontrunner. The resulting Top 14 contestants are set to compete for America’s votes on the live shows, which, fittingly, on April 14. Find out which contestants have made it through so far.

Several Contestants Have Already Made It to the Top 14

Walker Burroughs, 20 (Top 14)

Kai the Singer, 19

Johanna Jones, 23

Tyler Mitchell, 26

Margie Mays, 25

Courtney Penry, 25

Alejandro Aranda, 24 (Top 14)

Eddie Island, 25 (Top 14)

Juan Pablo, 26

Logan Johnson, 20 (Top 20)

Kason Lester, 28 (Top 40)

The contestants from tonight’s episode who advanced to the next round are listed below. Beware if you don’t want to know yet, as there are spoilers regarding the contestants and the episode as a whole.

Wade Kota, 27 (Top 14)

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, 25 (Top 14)

Drake McCain, 17 (Top 40)

Clay Page, 24 (Top 40)

Shawn Robinson, 21 (Top 20)

Riley Thompson, 16 (Top 14)

Madison VanDenburg, 16 (Top 14)

Nate Walker, 18 (Top 40)

Singer Alejandro Aranda Is Believed to Be the Season Frontrunner

So far, Alejandro Aranda has been the biggest Idol story. He wowed judges by performing two different songs, and they made a point of voicing how enamored they were with his talents. “I feel like I’m in the presence of greatness,” said Luke Bryan. “I’ve never seen somebody do what you just did on a guitar. I am so glad you are here – you just rocked my world.”

Katy Perry joined in, declaring that Alejandro could be the winner of the entire season. “Alejandro, I think you’re the winner,” she asserted. “I think you’re really special, and an absolute genius.” Not every contestant has been as lucky, however. VoKillz, real name Ethan Fingold, admits that getting booted from an audition was not the best feeling in the world. Still, he remains optimistic about the future.

Others Have Said That Getting Turned Down from ‘Idol’ Can Still Help Shape Their Career

“I knew what was going to happen. I only went there for one thing: to make my mark. It (being booted) wasn’t really a good feeling,” he told Buffalo News. “I pretty much quit my job to come out to do this. It was definitely pretty devastating but at the same time funny, crazy. I feel like the ‘no’ is going to be bigger than the ‘yes.’ When all the creatures watch this, they are going to freak out that I didn’t get through.”

“They are going to be so mad, it is going to cause such a big controversy online,” he added. “The show isn’t ready for mystic death trap so the fact that I was able to show it off through this platform is really cool. I think this new genre is going to be really, really huge.”