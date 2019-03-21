‘GUHH’: Angela Simmons & Briana Latrise Feud

The feud between Angela Simmons and Briana Latrise has been an ongoing story on Growing Up Hip Hop. Tonight’s episode will see the entire cast get together and recount the season, with particular mention going towards Angela and Briana. Read on to learn more about their feud below.

During a sneak peek for tonight’s episode, Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton brings up a past disagreement between the two cast members. “I’m just saying from the beginning of time I remember something happened with Angela and Brie.” Angela isn’t having any of it, however, and threatens to walk off the show if they don’t change the subject. “I’m about to leave this set,” she says while standing up.

Angela & Briana Have Had Beef Dating Back to Summer 2017

The disagreements between the two cast members dates back to 2017. During one particular episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela was so upset to see Briana that she walked out of TJ Mizzel’s party and refused to continue filming as long as Briana was around. The latter hopped on Instagram Live after the episode aired to explain what happened.

Briana accused Angela of stifling her pay by telling the producers not to let her attend certain events. “What it really is, is she ain’t got no other storyline,” she said. “So you’re gonna keep that s*** going so it won’t die. But, think about it? What else she got to talk about. She’s not going to talk about where her “husband…” err, her fiancé is.”

Briana Accused Angela of Trying to Limit the Amount of Money She Made from the Series

“Where’s your fiancé? Why aren’t you wearing your ring? You don’t want to talk about that? Cool. What’s that other thing?,” she continued. “Why don’t your sisters want to talk to you? You don’t you want to talk about that? Because you’re a b**ch in real life, and people might find out? So whatcha gonna talk about? How Briana is picking on you?”

She concluded her rant by saying that Angela was going about her actions in a backstabbing manner. “First of all, I’m too faded to pick on somebody. Half the time, when I’m mad at a n**ga, I’ll forget about it in 6 hours. But what I won’t forget is you’re a c***, because you tried to stop my money.”