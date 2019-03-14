Angela Struck By Tragedy on ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’

Angela Simmons is still grieving over the death of her ex-fiance Sutton Tennyson. The reality star has briefly touched on the trauma of having lost Tennyson, but tonight’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop teases a deep dive into his murder as well as the impact it had on her son S.J. Read on to learn more about the episode.

In the sneak peek for tonight’s episode, the show’s cast members reflect on Angela’s loss. Master P says that she will have a hard time trusting people in the future. Angela’s sister Vanessa admits that she could not imagine hearing that news about her own husband. There is also mention of Angela’s son S.J. and how he has to grow up without his father. “Pain is gonna come as he gets older,” explains rapper Lil’ Eazy-E. Eazy lost his own father to AIDS, and has struggled to come to terms with his loss throughout the season.

Angela Will Open Up About the Murder of Her Ex-Fiance Sutton Tennyson

The sneak peek also teases the burgeoning romance between Angela and fellow cast member Romeo Miller. The longtime friends have had a strained relationship this season, with Romeo being unsure of how to comfort Angela during her time of healing. In one shocking scene, Romeo asks her whether she wants him to get on one knee and propose to her. “You think we’ll live happily ever after?” he asks. “You want me to get down on one knee?” An overwhelmed Angela responds by saying: “That’s not a conversation we’ve had.”

Angela has paid tribute to Tennyson several times on Instagram. Shortly after his death, she posted a photo of him and their son S.J. with the caption: “Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the outpouring of love everyone. I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold S.J. down in every way I promise.”

Angela Has Paid Tribute to Tennyson Several Times on Her Instagram

Angela posted a photo of her and S.J. to ring in 2019. “As this year comes to a close … I reflect on the most difficult hurdle I’ve ever had to face. And it’s losing my son’s father,” she wrote in the caption. “To know that you are with us in spirit is sometimes just not enough.”

“But as the new year comes in I know that I will do my best carrying S.J. with your strength and mine,” she continued. “And now being mommy and daddy to our beautiful son. Thank you for my best gift ever. S.J. will forever carry your name. Rest now. I got us. 2019 we are ready.”