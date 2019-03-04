Ann Bennett, Luke Perry’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Luke Perry has passed away from a massive stroke. He was far too young and seemed far too healthy to die so suddenly. In fact, he was starring as Archie Andrews’ father, Fred, on Riverdale and was celebrated for that role. His family, friends, and colleagues will miss him very much. Ann Bennett outlived her son, and she and her husband, Steve Bennett, were by his side when he passed away. Learn more about Perry’s beloved mother, Ann Bennett.

1. Luke Perry’s Mom Was Married to His Biological Dad Until He Was Six

Coy Luther "Luke" Perry III "It's hard and sometimes it's scary. It still amazes my mother. I went home for Christmas one year and there were fans all over the front lawn, hoping to see me." Everyone will hope to see you, forever and always. October 11, 1966 – March 4, 2019 pic.twitter.com/aZvnTAJ6ts — ─ kayla love luke perry (@riverdalesfine) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was born in Fredericktown, Ohio to Ann Bennett and Coy Luther Perry, Jr. His father was a steelworker, and his mother was a homemaker. Luke Perry’s full name is Coy Luther “Luke” Perry III. Perry has a younger sister, Amy, an older brother, Tom, and a stepsister, Emily.

Perry once said that he used to like going to his hometown every year for the Fredericktown Tomato Show.

Luke Perry’s parent’s divorced in 1972 when he was only six.

2. Luke Perry’s Stepdad Was His Role Model. In Fact, His Stepdad Took Him on Construction Projects Much Like Perry’s ‘Riverdale’ Character Did with Archie Andrews

You touched my soul from a really great distance with your role as a loving and caring father on Riverdale. I’m still in shock. This is a great loss.May he rest in peace. Farewell Luke Perry. pic.twitter.com/whqAY7Z19Y — Pepper (@FrauleinPepper) March 4, 2019

Then-Ann Perry married Steve Bennett, a construction worker, when Luke Perry was 12. Perry always considered his stepfather to be his role model. He told People that Steve “is the greatest man I know. I love him. I wish he was my real father. He’s the one who taught me the important things I needed to know about being a man.”

Ann told People that Steve would take Perry and his brother with him to work and teach them about the construction business. Interestingly, that’s exactly what Perry’s character on Riverdale did with Archie Andrews. It’s likely that Luke Perry channeled memories of his time with his stepdad into his role.

3. Luke Perry Said He Had a Tough Relationship with His Biological Dad Because ‘I Don’t Like Anybody Who Hurts My Mom’

Perry’s relationship with his biological father was tense, Biography noted. Perry told People that his relationship with his biological father “sucked.” He said in 1991, “I used to be very bitter about it, but I’m not now. It’s not worth my time.” He wouldn’t elaborate, except that: “I don’t like anybody who hurts my mom.”

4. Luke Perry’s Father Also Died Young

Thanks for all, for be the best father's Riverdale, for be a great and an excellent actor! You'll be always in our hearts, your fans that love you so much, forever!

Luke Perry❤#RIPLukePerry #LukePerry #FredAndrews @RiverdaleBrasil @CW_Riverdale pic.twitter.com/GWh344ehly — Marcello Nunnes (@marcellonunnes_) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry’s biological father died of a heart attack in 1980, when Luke was only a teenager. Luke did attend his father’s funeral, but he said they never reconciled. His father was only about 35 when he died.

5. Luke’s Mom & Stepdad Went to His Wedding in 1993 & They Were with Him When He Died

🙏🏽RT @THR: Luke Perry's rep: "He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends" https://t.co/nbHmgMs28Z — Marlene Meraz (@Marlene_MerazLA) March 4, 2019

His mother Ann and his stepfather, Steve Bennett, were at his wedding to Minnie Sharp in 1993, People shared. Only a few friends were invited to the wedding, which was a small and intimate affair.

Sadly, his mother and stepfather both outlived Luke Perry. He was surrounded by his family, including Ann Bennett and his stepfather Steve Bennett, when he died, Hollywood Reporter shared.