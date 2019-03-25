Full List of New Apple TV Plus Streaming Shows & Launch Date

Apple hosted an unusual event today, March 25, that focused on its news streaming and TV streaming services. Here are a list of the new TV shows coming to Apple TV+ (pronounced Apple TV Plus,) including but not limited to the ones announced during Apple’s event today.

Apple TV+ will launch this fall and will be available online and offline, with everything being downloadable, and it will be ad-free. The exact date for the TV shows’ launch below hasn’t been revealed, but Apple TV+ will be available starting this fall. Likely, quite a few of the shows announced today will also be available when the streaming service launches. The price of the service wasn’t announced today.

Here’s a list of the shows announced so far. The TV shows with photos below were highlighted during the March 25 Apple event.

Amazing Stories: Steven Spielberg’s new series will be revived and will be produced by the co-creators of Once Upon a Time, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. Spielberg spoke at today’s Apple event. He said they’re going to be resurrecting the brand with a new branch of amazing stories. “We want to transport the audience of every episode.” One story will be about a World War II pilot who travels to the present day.

Are You Sleeping: This will be an adaptation of the bestselling true-crime book, starring Octavia Spencer, Ron Cephas Jones, Aaron Paul, Michael Beach, and more. This will be 10 episodes long.

Calls: This is an English version of the French series based on the audio recordings of 911 calls.

Carpool Karaoke: Season 2 will begin streaming October 12.

Central Park: This is a 26-episode order for an animated music comedy, including Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Titus Burgess, Stanley Tucci, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, and Kathryn Hahn. It’s in production.

Charlie Brown: Apple has acquired the rights to a new series.

Charlie Day & Rob McElhenney Comedy: This will be produced by Ubisoft and 3 Arts Entertainment, and it’s finished filming.

CIA Biography Series: This will star Brie Larson about the undercover CIA agent Amaryllis Fox.

Damien Chazelle Drama: This drama by Damien Chazelle of La La Land doesn’t have many details available yet.

Defending Jacob: Based on William Landay’s legal thriller. This is a limited series of 4 to 10 episodes starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and JAeden Martell.

Emily Dickinson Series: A series about Emily Dickinson will star Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski. Filming is complete.

For All Mankind: This is a new scifi series by Ronald D. Moore of Battlestar Galactica fame.

Foundation: Based on Isaac Asimov’s famous series, this is a series that scifi fans are incredibly excited about. Showrunners will be David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman.

Helpsters: This is a new series on Apple for children’s programming with Sesame Workshop. Big Bird announced the new series. It’s a preschool show called Helpsters about coding and the good it can do in the world.

Hilde Lysiak Series: This will be a 10-episode series about preteen journalist Hilde Lysiak, about a girl who moves to Brooklyn and becomes involved in a mysterious cold case.

Home: This is a 10-episode series with hour-long episodes, a documentary about extraordinary homes and the people who own them.

Little America: This anthology series will feature true stories about immigrants from Epic Magazine’s series. The series was announced during Apple’s event on March 25.

Little Voice: This series will be produced by J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles. It’s a 10-episode series with half-hour episodes and is described as a “love letter to the diverse musicality of New York.” This series was announced during the March 25 event. It’s about a young woman finding her voice as an artist and a person in New York with a vibrant community of artists. Sara will also be the composer of the series.

Losing Earth: This is a TV series based on the New York Times article about scientists and activists trying to stop climate change.

M. Night Shyamalan Series: This thriller series will be directed by Shyamalan. It will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. The series has finished filming.

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends: This brings J.J. Abrams and Jennifer Garner together for a limited series about Amy Silverstein, a woman awaiting heart surgery.

On the Rocks: Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray will team up for a story about a young mom connecting with her playboy father.

Oprah: Apple has a multi-year content deal with Oprah Winfrey. More details aren’t yet known. Oprah spoke at the March 25 Apple event. She said she’ll be having compelling conversations with people from all walks of life. She’s working on a series about the toll of sexual harassment and an unnamed series about mental health. “We’re going to replace stigma with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” she said. She’s also going to launch a new book club.

Pachinko: Based on the bestselling novel about four generations of a Korean immigrant family.

Scifi Series by Simon Kinberg & David Weil: This is in the early days of production, likely not available until 2020.

See: This is a futuristic drama starring Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, and more, written by Steven Knight. The series was announced in Apple’s live stream event. It’s about a world that evolved to be experienced without sight. It takes place in a world where the Earth was devastated by a virus, leaving just a few million survivors who are all blind. The story begins when the human race has survived for so long that no one knows if sight ever really existed.

Shantaram: This will be produced by Eric Warren Singer and is about Lin, an escaped convict from Australia who’s on the run from friends and disappears in Bombay.

Swagger: This is a drama series about NBA star Kevin Durant, produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Television. It will be directed by Reggie Rock Bythewood.

The Elephant Queen: This film follows the journey of an elephant matriarch leading her family to a new source of food and water.

The Morning Show: This drama about making a TV news show will include Steve Carell, and be produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company. It will star Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston. The show was announced during Apple’s event.

Time Bandits: Based on Terry Gilliam’s time-traveling comedy. It will be directed by Taika Waititi.

Vital Signs: This will be produced by Dr. Dre and is a six-episode miniseries where each episode focuses on one emotion. It’s really unclear what the show’s future is, however, Macworld noted.

You Think It, I’ll Say It: This was originally going to star Kristen Wiig but she pulled out of the series. It will be produced by Reese Witherspoon’s company. It’s unclear this series’ future.

Wolfwalkers: This is an animated series about a hunter trying to wipe out the last pack of evil wolves in Ireland.