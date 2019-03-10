Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert 2019 Time and Channel

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, passed away in August 2018, but her memory lives on. The Grammys Recording Academy has helped put together a tribute concert, in honor of the music legend and it airs tonight. Read on for the rundown on what time the show airs, what channel to watch, the host, the performers, and other details.

ARETHA FRANKLIN TRIBUTE TIME AND DATE: The tribute concert was filmed in January 2019, but it airs on March 10, 2019. It runs from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT. And, the title of the tribute is Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul.

ARETHA FRANKLIN TRIBUTE CHANNEL: This event airs on the CBS network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Xfinity) for the exact channel number.

ARETHA FRANKLIN TRIBUTE ON CBS HOST: Tyler Perry is the host of the big event, which is also being presented by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, CBS and Clive Davis. Speaking about Franklin and the tribute, entertainment bigwig Davis said, “Aretha was more than the Queen of Soul; she was a national treasure. This unique concert — featuring many of today’s greatest artists — will celebrate Aretha in a spectacular manner befitting her once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

And, in an interview with CBS News, Davis talked about what made Franklin unique. He said, “She was a perfectionist. When she came to the studio she knew every line. She would only do three takes. I mean no other artist does fewer takes than what Aretha did.” Davis and Franklin had a friendship that lasted for Davis and he wanted to make sure that the tribute reflected his friend’s talent, musical achievements and her impact on the music industry.

ARETHA FRANKLIN TRIBUTE PERFORMERS: The performers are made up of major artists, and Grammy winners. Some of the performers participating in the show include Patti LaBelle, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, SZA, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Yolanda Adams, Common, Alessia Cara, Brandi Carlile, Chloe x Halle, Celine Dion, Fantasia, and H.E.R. The tribute concert was held at the Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.