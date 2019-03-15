‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Ending Explained: Who Was in the Cement Wall? [PHOTOS]

Season 5 ends with a new mystery. In the final “after credits” scene, the figure stuck in cement is released. A figure in a mask tumbles out, and many people are wondering if that was Lucille 2. Is it? We’ve gathered the hints that reveal the truth.

The figure that fell out of the cement had Gob’s mask on. Everyone thought it would be a mannequin that Buster, Gob’s assistant, planted to switch with Gob. In fact, even Gob said that everyone knew it was a mannequin that Buster had planted there.

Here are photos and closeups of the figure that fell out of the cement wall:

But when they released the “mannequin” from the cement, they realized it was a real person. And so Gob takes the mask off.

“Does Buster’s mannequin look like…”

George Sr. interrupts Lindsay and says: “Judy Garland.”

This is the big clue we have that this is Lucille Austero aka Lucille 2. Why? Liza Manelli plays Lucille 2. In real life, Liza Minnelli is the daughter of Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli. So of course, Liza Minnelli’s character, Lucille 2, would look like Judy Garland.

Lindsay notices that the dead body is smiling and a police officer says, “This is the happiest corpse I’ve ever seen.”

That’s actually another hint about who we’re seeing. The line is from Cabaret:

The day she died the neighbors

Came to snicker:

‘Well, that’s what comes

From too much pills and liquor.’

But when I saw her laid out like a Queen,

She was the happiest… corpse…

I’d ever seen.

And guess who starred in Cabaret? Yes, Liza Minelli. Here she is, singing the song with the line. (The line comes around 1:50 in the video.)

Let’s compare how Lucille looked the last night we saw her to the figure in the wall:

Lucille’s last night:

It really doesn’t leave much doubt. Unless this is a big red herring (which the show has indeed been known to throw at us), we’re looking at Lucille Austero aka Lucille 2.

And then this happens:

Buster says, “OK, I did it… But doesn’t she remind you of Mom?”

This might hearken back to Season 1, when Buster accidentally flirted with Lucille 2 when he didn’t have his glasses on.

But is Buster admitting that he killed Lucille and switched her body for Gob during the magic act, hoping she wouldn’t be found?

It’s not known for certain, but it certainly appears that way. Buster was against releasing the mannequin from the wall in the first place, and maybe it’s because he knew his secret would get out.

Maybe Gob’s testimony was a little more on point that we thought. Is Buster conniving and just pretending to not be?