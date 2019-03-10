Asha’s Husband’s Ex-Girlfriend Appears on M2MLA

Asha gets blindsided by the appearance of her husband’s ex-girlfriend on tonight’s episode of Married to Medicine: Los Angeles and Asha just can’t let it go, saying she felt disrespected that she was there at all.

Married To Medicine Los Angeles premieres March 10 on Bravo, and the series follows a group of doctors and wives in the Los Angeles Medical community as they “navigate their careers, social circles and marriages,” according to Hollywood Life. The LA spinoff follows the doctors wives, including Asha, Shanique, Jazmin, Dr. Imani Walker, Dr. Noelle Reid, and Dr. Britten Cole.

In a Hollywood Life’s preview from the premiere (see above), the cast has gathered at a birthday party for Dr. Roberts. Asha Kamali Blankinship is caught off guard and upset when she runs into her husband’s ex.

“This is disrespectful to me,” Asha says in the preview. “Am I an actress right now pretending not to hit her upside her head? That is an absolutely.”

During the episode, Jazmin Johnson tries to convince Asha to not be bothered by her presence. “This is his ex. You’re married to him,” Jazmin points out, trying to reassure her friend that she has nothing to worry about from the ex.

Shanique Drummond is annoyed with Asha, telling her she needed to get her issues under control and be more confident in her relationship with her husband. “You are insecure,” Shanique says in a clip. “That is why you’re behaving like that… Be confident.”

Check out the premiere synopsis below:

“Asha tries to get her husband on the baby train, but he’s hesitant to board. Britten enjoys a visit from her family, and realizes how hard living apart will be. Meanwhile, Imani considers reconnecting with her biological father. Later, Shanique throws her hubby an epic birthday bash, but tensions brew when Asha is caught off guard when her husband’s ex-girlfriend makes an unexpected appearance.”

The upcoming season involves plenty of love, laughter and drama between the ladies and their families. A few highlights from the season promo involves Asha trying to start a family with her hesitant husband, Imani considering connecting with her biological father, and Shanique learning some interesting new info about Asha and her husband, which brings up tension between the two ladies and eventually spirals out of control. Fans of the show can also look forward to Imani going head-to-head with Jazmin when Imani accuses her husband of gaining his wealth through shady activities, and Noelle struggling to balance her work and family life.

Married To Medicine Los Angeles will air Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

