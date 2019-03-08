Alice Clary, Azriel Clary’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Azriel Clary currently lives with R. Kelly, and is one of the singer’s alleged “girlfriends.” Azriel, 21, along with fellow “girlfriend” Joceyln Savage, recently talked to CBS about Kelly, explaining that they love him and that they don’t want their respective families to interfere with their personal lives.

Azriel’s parents, Alice and Angelo Clary, have spoken at length about Kelly, and feel that he preyed upon their daughter at an impressionable age. They also feel that Kelly brainwashed her into living with him and his group of alleged “victims.” Learn more about Alice Clary and her relationship with her daughter below.

1. Alice’s Daughter Met R. Kelly At a 2015 Concert & She Initially Condoned Their Relationship

According to Oxygen, Azriel met R. Kelly at a 2015 concert. She was 17 at the time, and her parents attended the concert with her. Alice was the one who reportedly bought the tickets as a surprise. Angelo later said that they were accepting of their daughter’s relationship with Kelly because they were constantly kept in the loop.

“Me being a protective father I’m okay with it because I don’t think none of this can happen to me,” he said. The parents had Kelly’s personal phone number, and were able to contact him whenever he and Azriel were together. On occasion, they would send their other daughter, A’Iceis, to check in on Azriel. A’Iceis said that while witnessed Kelly being controlling and abusive to her sister, she was told to stay quiet, and threatened by his entourage.

2. She Says That Her Daughter Cut Off All Contact & Disappeared In 2016

In the week that followed, Alice said they she tried to keep her daughter away from Kelly, who promised to help her launch her singing career. “We argued. We fought,” Alice recalled. “We missed work, three days of work…we felt like we couldn’t leave her in the house. She threatened us to 1) either [try to] kill herself again or she was going to run away.”

“I was put in between a rock and a hard spot on making a decision,” she added. “Do I want to trust that my daughter may really act out on the accusations she just made? Or do I say, okay, let me be clearheaded about this and make a decision that, okay, I’m going to let her go [work with him], but there needs to be different avenues, parameters in place.”

Azriel eventually moved to Chicago to live with Kelly, and cut off contact with her family. Throughout the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, Alice and Angelo can be seen searching for their daughter. In one particular scene, they pull up to Kelly’s Chicago studio and ask police to do a wellness check. Due to the fact that nobody answers the door, the authorities can’t do anything. Alice and Angelo proceed to scream at the second floor windows, claiming they saw a glimpse of their daughter. Nobody ever comes downstairs.

3. She Was Critical of the Lifetime Documentary ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

While Surviving R. Kelly shed light on the singer’s actions for many, Alice and Angelo feel that the documentary didn’t accurately represent what they’ve gone through to try and help their daughter. “I love Lifetime for the platform they gave us to give awareness to bring this to an end,” Angelo said. “But they have no clue how much we went through. They have no clue what I did to help my family.”

Alice condemned the documentary as taking credit for a struggle that she’s been enduring for years. “[Surviving R. Kelly] is getting the authorities — which we’ve for years been trying to do — finally on it. It’s getting the victims finally on it,” she revealed. “We’ve been fighting this fight.”

During the parents’ interview with Jay Morrison during a Facebook live stream, Alice said that she actually confronted Kelly about what has happened to daughter, and that he denied it outright. “He actually pulled his sunglasses off, and I looked into his eyes, and he said, ‘No, there’s no truth to that’,” she said. “This man honestly does not think he’s doing any wrong.”

4. She Revealed That Azriel Contemplated Suicide Before Meeting Kelly In 2015

During their interview with Jay Morrison, Alice and Angelo spoke about their daughter’s mental health, and the fact that she nearly committed suicide after breaking up with her high school sweetheart. “I met the kid. Good kid,” Angelo said. “I’m okay with that. Azriel had a strict schedule: schoolwork, her rehearsal, then boom, it’s your [the boyfriend’s] time.

“I guess he didn’t like that. Whatever reason, their relationship went south,” he added. “He cheated on her. We didn’t know about it. [He] blamed her.” After the breakup, Angelo came home to find Azriel “submerged in the bathroom.” He adds that she nearly killed herself with pills: “She took pills. A father had to watch his 17-year-old almost take her life.”

Alice and Angelo fear for their daughter’s mental and physical safety under Kelly. During an interview with News Channel 8, the former said that she has searched tirelessly for her daughter and will continue to do so as long as she can. “We have went to different states. Traveled to concerts. We have been to the studios and been to his old houses,” she said. “I’m never going to stop until the day I die.”

5. Azriel Accused Both Her Parents of ‘Pimping Her Out’ to R. Kelly

During her CBS interview, Azriel blamed her parents for her current predicament. She claimed that they told her to lie about her age so that she could get into Kelly’s good favor. “OK, so when I first met Robert, my parents told me to lie about my age,” she claimed. “So when I met him, he thought that I was 18.”

“On top of that, when I was 17, my parents were actually making me, trying to get me to take photos with him, take sexual videos with him, all kinds of stuff,” she added. “And they said, because if they ever have to blackmail him, what they’re trying to do now, they can use it against him, which is exactly what they’re doing.” She went on to accuse her parents of wanting to blackmail Kelly with illicit photos and videos.

“They said, ‘Oh, I’ll put all your naked pictures all over the world. I’m going to ruin you, I’m going to ruin him,” Azriel recounted. “If he doesn’t send $20,000 to this bank account by Monday, oh, I’m gonna put everything out there, and then $10,000 after that.’ You’re trying to solicit me like I’m some f**king ho. I’m not, I’m your child.”