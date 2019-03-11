When Does ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2019 Premiere? What date?

If you’re already missing the wildly fun ladies from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, fear not. Many of these gorgeous women will be back on your TV screen soon, when the highly anticipated Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres this summer.

The spin-off series, officially renewed for a sixth cycle in February, usually begins filming in early July, and officially premieres during the beginning of August. However, before an exact air date can be set, viewers must first prepare the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which begins production on March 14. Host Chris Harrison can’t begin the rose ceremonies in Sayulita, Mexico, until after helping guide the franchise’s next leading lady, Colton’s former suitress, Hannah B., who’s already been seen filming her intro at her alma mater, University of Alabama.

If Hannah B.’s season is suddenly cut short like Colton’s, the Paradise premiere could be bumped up to the end of July. But if her journey as The Bachelorette turns out to be the most drama filled season in franchise history, as producers tout each and every year, the spin-off could also get pushed back. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, we already have a good idea of which women will be joining Paradise this year. Demi appears to have already had her reality TV glow up, and Caelynn is a shoe-in. Hannah G. will be a highly sought after contestant. But as for which men will be vying for her heart will remain unknown until Hannah B. starts sending her male contestants home.

Paradise Season 5 aired its first episode on August 7, 2018 and if the franchise keeps with its normal Monday and Tuesday night time-slots, then Season 6 will likely be scheduled to premiere on August 5, 2019. Barring any horrible weather keeping producers from setting up shop at the Playa Escondida Resort in Mexico, Paradise should be a lock to premiere the first Monday of August 2019.

While waiting until the last month of summer for Paradise to begin seems like forever, the official cast list will be announced way before then. Last year, when Becca Kufrin was The Bachelorette, ABC announced the first round of Paradise cast members before her season even ended. No longer must viewers wait until the Men Tell All or the After the Final Rose special to know which guys are going to Paradise. Initially, it seemed strange for producers to put out their own show spoilers, but since it built up an early hype for the spin-off franchise, it’s likely ABC will stick with the same method.

The Paradise franchise has grown so much in popularity since their initial season, and so have the number of the couples who found love. And unlike many of The Bachelor or Bachelorette unions, they’re in it for the long haul. Last season, brought together Kevin and Astrid, Joe and Kendall, and Chris and Krystal, whom got engaged during the finale episode, look to be more in love than ever.

While Jordan and Jenna’s relationship has since crash and burned, a former failed Paradise couple made a show-stopping return to make things right, and viewers saw Jared propose to his once jilted lover, Ashley I.

There have now been so many happy endings on this spin-off series, we’re starting to see Paradise babies. Carly and Evan Bass gave birth to baby girl Isabella Evelyn in February 2018, who joins big brothers, Liam, Nathan and Ensley, Evan’s sons from a previous relationship.

Jade and Tanner have a little one named Emmy, and recently announced that they have another baby on the way.

