Will ‘This Is Us’ Couple Beth & Randall Pearson Divorce?

Beth and Randall Pearson have reached a challenging moment in their marriage and things aren’t looking too positive. After last week’s episode that left on a bit of a cliffhanger, This Is Us fans have been left wondering if their favorite Pearson couple will end up getting a divorce.

The short answer is that spoilers have not yet revealed the couple’s fate but the status of their marriage will be made clear in the coming weeks.

Over the past few weeks, tensions between Beth and Randall has been increasing as Beth has recently fallen back in love with her childhood dreams and Randall is taking on a new role as part of the Philadelphia City Council. Beth and Randall’s aspirations are headed in two different directions and, as they try to balance their personal and professional lives, things between them are simply falling apart.

On tonight’s episode of This Is Us, viewers will learn more about Beth and Randall and the fate of their marriage may become more clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

Actors Sterling K. Brown & Susan Kelechi Watson Opened up About What’s to Come

Without giving too much away, actors Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their on-screen marriage and what will transpire over the next couple of episodes.

“This is when it all hits, the ish hits the fan, and it’s kind of no holds barred. So we’ll learn what’s at the core of why their rhythm is off now,” Watson told the outlet.

“To see Beth rediscover herself, rediscover her passion, the idea that Randall could do anything to step or tread on that passion is really disappointing to people — and understandably so. Some people are like, ‘No, she’s being selfish, he’s trying to do what’s right for the family.’ And you know, most people — especially the ladies — are like, ‘Come on, man. You gotta step on this woman’s dreams right now?’ So I completely understand. What I love most of all is that [fans] are invested and not indifferent. I think if people didn’t care at all, we’re doing something wrong. But the fact that folks are like Team Beth, Team Randall — they’re mostly Team Beth,” Brown added.

So, will Randall and Beth make it?

The show’s creator Dan Fogelman spoke at PaleyFest about Randall and Beth’s relationship. He promised that viewers will have “an answer…as to the long-term health” of the couple’s marriage.

Producers Are Hopeful That Beth & Randall Can Work Through Their Issues

Of course, everyone is pulling for Beth and Randall, even the producers.

“The end of this episode is just one of the most exciting things we’ve ever done. As a viewer, you have no idea what’s next for this couple. And it’s leading to an episode next week where we do a deep dive on all things Beth and Randall and really explore this relationship and what’s wonderful about it and what’s really messy about it — and hope that they can get through this,” executive producer Isaac Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly last week.

However, producers have also said that just about everything on the show connects to the next in one way or another and that has fans thinking back to that “flash forward” episode from a few weeks ago. Something seemed off between Randall and Beth and some fans wondered if the two had split.

This Is Us airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

