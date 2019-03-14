Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Hoppy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

While Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has never had an issue sharing her entire personal life with reality TV show cameras, when it comes to daughter, Bryn Casey, the exact opposite applies. The Skinnygirl mogul’s child with ex-husband Jason Hoppy has been successfully shielded from the spotlight, a quite impressive feat considering the extremely public and nasty custody battle that continues to ensue between the since divorced couple.

While numerous children of the women starring on the long running Bravo series appear on screen, Bryn Hoppy will not be one of them. Born on May 8, 2010, Bryn splits her time between both parents and continues a happy life away from the public eye while attending school in Manhattan. Here’s what you need to know about Frankel’s daughter.

1. Bryn Has a Better Sense of Style Than Her Fashion Designer Mama

Even though she’s only 8-years-old, Bryn must be taking notes from her mother’s multiple walk-in closets in New York City and from her west-coast friends in California. Frankel, who recently debuted an entire line of Skinnygirl jeans, described her daughter’s natural fashion sense as “amazing” to E! News.

Of Bryn’s outfit choices Frankel said, “It is very different from my style. She got some sort of Malibu surfer meets Coachella, with a tiny bit of high fashion vibes. She just mixes things together and they work.”

“She’s starting to understand what style is and what different style is,” Frankel added. “So I will say to the people at Dunkin’ Donuts like, ‘That woman liked your coat. Look at this, look how you put that with those shoes.'”

2. Bryn Was Almost a Big Sister

Due to pregnancy complications, Bethenny gave birth to Bryn pre-maturely, a whole month before the expected due date. Bryn was born weighing four pounds, 11 ounces, and remained in the NICU for four days before released to go home. Even though Bryn’s birth wasn’t easy, and Bethenny had just turned 41, she and Jason wanted to try for a second child.

Before separating from her ex-husband, she became pregnant with a girl in 2012. The couple prepared their home for another daughter, but sadly, Bethenny suffered a miscarriage. “There is no such thing as a perfect life,” Bethenny wrote in Glamour, opening up about the traumatic experience, detailing how the day after listening to the baby’s heartbeat at her seven-week check-up, she experienced heavy bleeding and lost the child. Afterward, Bethenny needed a D&C to remove the remaining tissue from the womb.

“Everyone knows someone who’s had a miscarriage,” Frankel wrote. “I’ve read that as many as a fourth of all pregnancies end in one. A few years ago a friend of mine told me she’d miscarried, and I remember saying, ‘Oh God, that’s terrible.’ But I didn’t really get it: how many feelings you cycle through in a matter of minutes. How depressing the process is, and how anticlimactic—the exact opposite of having a baby.”

3. Bryn’s Parents’ Legal Custody Battle Lasted Longer Than Their Marriage

Born two months after Frankel and Hoppy tied the knot in March 2010, she was only two years old when they filed for separation. While the divorce wasn’t officially finalized until July 2016, the legal custody battle continues to rage on.

On March 4, Frankel sought full custody of Bryn in Manhattan court, while Hoppy requested for their joint custody deal to remain the same. According to Radar Online Frankel’s lawyer Allan Mayefsky said in his opening statement that “the father’s behavior before and after their marriage is extremely harmful to Bryn. His abusive behavior towards her not only damages her relationship with her mother, but to everyone else in her life. We need to protect the mother. His anger at her for pursuing this divorce is evident. Frankel requested a criminal restraining order. It continues to this day up until these proceedings.”

While Hoppy admitted he acted “inappropriately at times” and “did things he shouldn’t have done” in response to Frankel’s claim that he showed signs of competitive parenting by needing to sign up for every field trip, and hovering over Bryn when she is in contact with her mother, his message to Judge Michael Katz through lawyer Robert Wallack was: “We’ve had a contentious divorce that’s played out in public for nearly seven years. I just want to move on. Bryn is doing great and my focus is on raising her in an environment free from unnecessary litigation and invasive media attention.”

4. Bryn will Never Appear on ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

Talking with ET Online Frankel said, “The truth of the matter is, I think it’s great that my daughter’s not on the show. I really do. I think, you know, the days of me putting people on the show that didn’t sign up for this are over,” referencing her since called spin-off series Bethenny Ever After which featured her honeymoon days with ex-husband Jason from 2010 to 2012.

While other RHONY stars feature their children on the Bravo series, Ramona’s daughter Avery Singer pops up at least once a season, as does Luann’s two kids, Victoria and Noel de Lesseps, and Dorinda’s daughter, Hannah Lynch. However, like Bethenny, Sonja Morgan shields her daughter Quincey Adams Morgan from Bravo’s cameras.

“I don’t think it’s really place for a child — I don’t,” Frankel added. “I mean, when my daughter was a baby, she didn’t really know what was even going on. But what? You put a microphone on a 6-year-old?” Now, that Bryn’s almost 9-years-old, Frankel commits to shielding her face from photos even on her own Instagram account.

“I’ve chosen this,” Frankel said, of her reality TV career. “I find it to be very stressful, and I find it to definitely be interesting and a therapeutic process, but [it’s] definitely work. It takes away from running my businesses and it’s definitely a job. There are press responsibilities, there are Twitter and press arguments that you would never otherwise be involved in. And it’s, you know, it’s a rose that has petals and thorns.”

5. She’s Named After Jason’s Brother Who Died in a Car Accident

Born Bryn Casey Hoppy, she was named after her father’s brother who had died in a car accident 19 years before her birth.

“They used to call him Bryn as a nickname,” Frankel explained to People. “When Jason told me, I thought that would be a great name.”

In the beginning, the new parents kept the name choice a secret from Jason’s parents. “Jason’s mom was hysterical, crying,” Frankel said of the big reveal. “They couldn’t believe we kept it secret.”

