Who Is Brett Young’s Wife Taylor Mills?

Brett Young is featured on tonight’s episode of CMT Crossroads. He will perform alongside Boyz II Men, and help them reinvent classic tunes like “Waters Run Dry” and “Motownphilly.” Young will also perform renditions of his own songs. Given his status as a country music star, some fans may be curious about his wife and whether they have plans to start a family.

Young, 37, is married to Taylor Mills. The couple tied the knot in November 2018 after years of dating. “Being able to be best friends with a person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with is the most important thing,” Young told People Magazine. “She has a very pure, kind heart.” Fellow country stars Luke Combs, Lee Brice and Gavin DeGraw performed at the wedding. “We chose people in terms of performers that are really important to us and are close friends,” Mills added.

Young Married His Longtime Girlfriend Taylor Mills In November 2018

Young and Mills met in Arizona in 2008, but briefly lost touch when the former moved to Nashville to pursue a recording career. Young spoke candidly about the separation, and how it affected his sophomore album Ticket to LA. “When you listen to that first record there’s a lot of based on a true story,” he told Taste of Country. “Me and Taylor, the way that we ended things years back, I’m so proud of us the way that we did it and the way we treated each other while we weren’t together. Nobody cheated. Nobody lied. Nobody did each other wrong. It just wasn’t working.”

Young told Pop Culture that his marriage made the album distinct from his debut. “Taylor’s all over it. Just the vibe and tempo of the record, I think you can hear, there’s a pep and a happiness to the record that’s all because of her and because of where we’re at in our lives together,” he explained. “And we’re both just so happy, it would be impossible for that not to be reflected in a record.”

She Has Influenced the Lyrics & Sonic Direction of Young’s Studio Albums

“It was different,” Young continued. “A lot of the first record was about me and my experience and my life. A lot of the second record, the happy, up-tempo stuff was obviously autobiographical. But the sad stuff, we just had to change up the writing process a little bit. It was interesting to find places to draw emotion from when you’re writing a song about something you don’t have personal experience with, which I love.”

Young told People that he and Mills are eager to start a family. “We’ve been together for a long time and we do want kids soon,” he said. “This is the beginning of our life together, and I’m excited to say husband and wife!”