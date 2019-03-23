Bruce, the Adorable Dog Star on ‘Love to the Rescue,’ Is a Beloved Rescue Dog in Real Life

Just who is that adorable rescue dog on Hallmark’s newest movie, Love to the Rescue? He’s the star who steals the show. And although he’s known in the movie as Bruce, the dog on Love to the Rescue is actually Zip the Dog. And Zip is a real-life, mixed-breed rescue. He’s the perfect story of why adopting rescue dogs is such a great idea. Whether on the big screen or in your home, they bring laughs, hugs, memories, and love.

Zip the Dog (aka Bruce) is a real-life rescue, just like the dog he portrays in the movie.

Real-life rescue Zip the Dog is taking center stage in this Saturday’s #SpringFever premiere! See how he brings two single parents and their families together in #LovetotheRescue Saturday at 8pm/7c. pic.twitter.com/3ZGu5neUeG — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) March 20, 2019

If you’re wondering what breed Zip is, he’s a mixed-breed rescue dog. Nikki DeLoach, who stars in the movie, told TVInsider that Zip was an amazing co-star. She said Michael Rady, her co-star, joked with her: “Nikki, it doesn’t matter actually what we do in this movie. No one is going to care. They’re all going to be looking at this adorable dog!”

However, she added that there were some fun antics on set with Zip, since the cute pup didn’t really want to mind her or Rady. Zip is new to acting, she added, sharing: “We would be leaving the scene going left, Zip would be leaving the scene wanting to go right. We would be like, ‘Sit,’ and he would just stare at us. And he didn’t want to do anything that Michael and I said.”

Zip was rescued by CARES Cedartown Animal Rescue Education & Sterilization. They commented on a Hallmark Facebook post about Zip, sharing his background.

CARES wrote on Facebook: “So excited for Zip! CARES Cedartown Animal Rescue, Education & Sterilization rescued this pup out of a kill shelter in August, 2018! It was easy to see he was special. We are so excited that his current owner adopted him from us and gave him a superstar lifestyle.”

CARES has been doing a lot of interviews with Zip, sharing the joys of adoption.

When Zip was at the shelter, he was known as Reggie, CARES shared. He was saved from Polk County Animal Control in August 2018, not that long ago. He was a stray dog who had been on death row. But CARES rescued him and got him healthy, ready for adoption. Reggie was at CARES for several months and didn’t get a single application. But CARES learned that Reggie learned faster than the other dogs and was very easy to train — and he loved being trained.

So Tracey Sargent of Star K9, a professional dog trainer, saw Reggie’s profile on Petfinder and contacted CARES. She was looking for a pup who could star in film roles and Reggie seemed perfect. She adopted Reggie, renamed him Zip, and he’s been super busy ever since. His appearances have included:

Discovery ID – November 2018

Bose photo shoot – January 2019

Down from Dover (movie) – January 2019

Love to the Rescue on Hallmark – February 2019

Arrons photoshoot – February 2019

Jewish Film Festival – February 2019

Tracey wrote to CARES: “He is really a pleasure to train and to be around. Thank you for the opportunity to welcome such a wonderful dog in my family. He did his first production job on November 15, 2018 (after having him for only 10 days). He did great. It is a TV reenactment of a family event. Zip played the family dog. It will air on Discovery ID. I’ll also send updates to you as Zip continues with his production career… ”

Tracey later wrote: “We completed the soldier movie this week. Zip did awesome!!!! Everyone including the Director loved him and he was simply amazing to work on set. He loves it and he is a natural actor…grin. Zip was selected to be a feature star (as a family dog) in a Hallmark movie that will be shot over the next 3 weeks. He even has a “double” for this project. As soon as I have information when any of his projects will be released, I’ll let you know.”

Here’s CARES’ full story, with photos:

And some video clips of Zip’s acting reel:

Zip is a perfect story of why rescue dogs make wonderful pets. They’re superstars, whether on the screen or in their loving family’s home, providing laughs, hugs, and love.

