Bryce Kristensen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bryce Kristensen, a former NBC Universal executive, is accused of having an affair with E! host Morgan Stewart. The allegations came in a Page Six report that was published on March 6.

The first iteration of this article said that Kristensen was still employed by NBC Universal. A spokesperson for the company has told Heavy.com that Kristensen is no longer employed by NBC Universal.

Since May 2016, Stewart, 30, has been married to former “Rich Kids of Beverley Hills” star Brendan Fitzpatrick. The couple was married at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California. The couple had been engaged for 11 months previously.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Both Parties Have Denied the Affair

According to Page Six’s report, both Stewart and Kristensen, 35, have denied the allegations of an affair. Stewart said in a statement, “Bryce and I have known each other since the beginning of my career and have been nothing more than friends and colleagues. I look forward to moving past these hurtful rumors and innuendo. As for Brendan and I, we remain happily married.”

The Page Six report uses an unnamed source from within NBC Universal who tells them, “I think the whole company knows. It was brought to the attention of [human resources] by multiple people because the behavior was so obvious… [Morgan] would throw her arms around [Bryce] in conference room meetings. She would even throw up her legs on his desk, as well as on his legs.” The allegations surrounding Stewart and Kristensen were subjected to two separate internal investigations, according to Page Six.

2. Kristensen Is the Former VP of Digital Productions at E! News

On his LinkedIn page, Kristensen refers to himself as the vice president of digital productions for E! News and NBC Universal. The Page Six report about the alleged affair says that Kristensen had been let go from his position at NBC Universal, but that was not related to any accusations of professional misconduct. Kristensen makes no reference to being let go on his Twitter bio.

Kristensen says on his LinkedIn profile that he joined E! in 2010 having graduated from Emerson College. The Hollywood Reporter reported in the summer of 2015 that Kristensen had been promoted as a result of a major shake-up at NBC Universal. Kristensen came to NBC Universal from CBS’ Interactive division.

In January 2016, Mashable reported that Kristensen was behind the launch of E!’s first digital scripted series, “Hashtaggers.” Kristensen told the website at the time, “We’ve been here as a network for two plus decades, and there’s a perception that we do only celebrity entertainment news –- but we do so much more than that. “Hashtaggers” is a great example of us expanding our footprint in the digital content place and also on air.”

3. Kristensen Was Named as One of AdAge’s 40-Under-40 in 2018

In September 2018, Kristensen was named by Ad Age as one of their 40-under-40. The profile described him as “the man behind NBC Universal’s” digital efforts. He’s quoted in the piece as bringing a startup mentality to NBC Universal “so we’re not caught flat-footed when the next opportunity comes along.” In April 2018, Kristensen told Digi Day that his ultimate plan was to create a digital series that would be picked up by network television.

4. As News the Allegations Spread, Both Parties Set Their Twitter Accounts to Private

As news of the allegations spread across the internet, both Stewart and Kristensen set their Twitter accounts to private. Page Six cited a tweet between Kristensen and Stewart as part of their story about the alleged affair. That tweet cannot be viewed publicly. The newspaper’s source said that Kristensen would regularly like Stewart’s photos but never when those pictures showed her with her husband.

5. Reports in September 2017 Said Stewart & Her Husband Were Preparing to Have Children

During an interview with In Touch Weekly, Stewart said that she and her husband were thinking about having children. Stewart said, in September 2018, a little over a year after their marriage, “Kids are definitely closer to happening. Listen, I love kids and I definitely want to have them with Brendan. I think when the time is right, we will make sure it happens.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side