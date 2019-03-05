Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Opens Up About Sexual Assault

Caelynn Miller-Keyes opened up about a very painful and personal piece of her past during her one-on-one date with Colton Underwood in Singapore back in January. Miller-Keyes revealed to Underwood that she was raped in college.

According to People, the Miss USA runner-up, 23, was a college sophomore in Virginia when a group of men at a party allegedly drugged her wine glass, as well as the drinks of two of her friends. The next thing Miller-Keyes knew, “I woke up the next morning and I was completely naked in my bed and I knew that something bad had happened,” she says.

A friend of Miller-Keyes, who wasn’t drugged and was conscious at the time, alleges that one man sexually assaulted Miller-Keyes while another flipped up her skirt and took photos and Snapchats. It was horrible,” she told Underwood on an earlier episode of The Bachelor. “The men got away with it, except for one. One did get expelled, and the rest got away with it.” She added, “It’s something that will always be a part of me. I struggled with the shame and guilt that I had felt. It’s the most difficult thing in the world. It’s so painful and it screws up every ounce of you.”

She said she went to the hospital for a rape kit, but was initially turned away as she hadn’t filed a police report. She also said she wasn’t totally sure she wanted to charge the men who assaulted her since they were her friends at the time.

“They told me they wouldn’t do a rape kit unless I filed a police report,” she says. “At that point, these were friends of mine and I wasn’t entirely sure what had happened, so I wasn’t positive I wanted to file a police report. But later that night, I did, once I figured out what had really happened.”

She also explained that the reporting process is a lot more difficult than many people think, and that she was still stunned that the hospital could turn her away at all. “Thankfully, I had a good support system and people went to a second hospital with me and I was able to get a rape kit and speak to authorities and go through that process. But it’s a lot more difficult than it seems.”

After she shared her story with Underwood, she took to Instagram to express how grateful she was for his support, and for him taking the time to really “hear” her. She also thanked everyone on the show, as well as her fans, and those who had taken the time to share their stories with her after she bravely shared hers on national television.

“The world can be a really dark place sometimes, but these survivors who stand up and speak their truth, they remind me that there is good and light and that everything is not broken,” she wrote.

During her interview with People, she also encouraged everyone to stay safe, and to remember that “these situations happen when you’re safe,” she told People. “They don’t necessarily happen when you’re walking down a dark alley. It’s when you’re comfortable and when you let your guard down.”

