Who Is Cassie Randolph’s Sister Michelle?

Cassie Randolph’s sister Michelle is one of her best friends. The girls are very close and tend to spend a lot of time together. Fans got to meet Michelle Randolph on this season of The Bachelor as Cassie vied for the heart of Colton Underwood.

While Cassie made her reality television debut on The Bachelor, Michelle Randolph has been making a name for herself in her own way. The model and actress has starred in one film, a television movie, and a documentary.

She’s a Model & an Actress

Michelle Randolph is slowly making a name for herself, breaking into the entertainment business slowly but surely. While she seems to have quite a few modeling gigs under her belt (as evidenced by her Instagram page), she has a few credits on her IMDb page, as well.

In 2017, Michelle starred in the television movie, House of the Witch. Last year, she landed a role in the film A Snow White Christmas, which was released on December 8. Most recently, Michelle wrapped up filming 5 Years Apart, a movie starring Chloe Bennet and Scott Michael Foster.

“Two estranged brothers born on the same day, five years apart, run into each other at their family vacation home with wildly different expectations for how their birthday weekend is going to play out,” reads IMDb’s description of the film.

The comedy-drama is set to be released later this year.

She’s Dating Gregg Sulkin

Michelle is dating Gregg Sulkin, a British actor perhaps best-known for his role in Marvel’s Runaways. Sulkin broke into the acting scene in the early 00s and has more than a dozen credits to his name.

In recent weeks, Sulkin has been spotted hanging around Colton Underwood. A pic of the two guys leaving the gym together earlier this month seemed to suggest that Underwood was dating (or engaged to) Cassie Randolph.

(SPOILER) Gregg Sulkin (Cassie’s sisters boyfriend- also an actor) hanging out with Colton. @RealitySteve pic.twitter.com/9YHwDHQfVJ — BACHELOR/ETTE FAN (@bachelorfanbase) March 1, 2019

No word from this season’s Bachelor or his rumored girlfriend since the photo circulated on social media.

She’s Very Close to Her Sister Cassie

The Randolph siblings are all very close but Cassie and Michelle have a very special relationship — one that Michelle talked about recently. She uploaded a photo of herself and Cassie and explained her connection with her big sister.

“People ask me all the time how my sister and I are so close. And honestly it’s because she’s the kindest/most genuine person I know. Growing up, I followed her around (as younger sisters do) and copied her every move. Instead of getting annoyed and mad at me, she always encouraged and included me (and still does today). I mean it when I say I have the best sister/best friend in the world. I’m so proud of you for putting your heart out there and for always being true to yourself. I’ll always look up to you big sissy,” she wrote.

