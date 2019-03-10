Celine Dion Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight CBS will air a concert special called Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul paying tribute to the legendary music icon that was the Queen of Soul. In attendance will be Grammy Award winners and recent nominees as some of the biggest names in music join forces to celebrate the life and career of Aretha Franklin.

Kelly Clarkson, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., and Janelle Monáe are just a few of the artists, past and present, who will grace the stage to celebrate Franklin. Also in attendance will be Vegas residency superstar Celine Dion who, along with the rest of the evening’s guests, will perform some of the Queen’s biggest hits including “Respect,” “Think,” and “Natural Woman (You Make Me Feel).”

Ahead of the concert special, here’s everything you need to know about Dion’s kids and family.

1. Dion Was Married to Music Producer and Manager René Angélil

Dion was married to Angélil, a Canadian musical producer, talent manager, and singer from 1994 until his unfortunate passing in 2016. The marriage was Dion’s first and only. Angélil was formerly married to Denyse Duquette from 1966-1972, and married to Canadian pop star Anne Renée from 1974-1986.

Angélil got his start in 1961 as a pop singer in Montréal. He formed a pop rock group called Les Baronets with childhood friends Pierre Labelle and Jean Beaulne; the group had mild success singing French translations of British and American pop hits. After the group’s split in 1972, he began segueing his career into artist management.

René heard Dion’s demo tape after he was considered as a potential producer for her album, and shortly after, he took over as her agent in 1981 until he had to step down to focus on his battle with cancer in 2014. Angélil and Dion’s relationship became personal in 1988 when she was 20 years old and he was 46. The couple married on December 17, 1994 at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica, and the extravagant ceremony was broadcast live on Canadian television.

2. Dion Has Three Children

While the couple had trouble conceiving, Dion and Angélil ultimately had three children. Their in-vitro fertilization process was highly publicized, as was her miscarriage she suffered in 2009. Despite their struggles, their son René-Charles Angélil was born in 2001. The singer gave birth again in 2010 to fraternal twin boys. The boys were named Eddy after Eddy Marnay, the producer of Dion’s first five albums, and Nelson Angélil, after former South African president, Nelson Mandela.

René-Charles (who now goes by RC for short) recently turned 18. In a January 25 post, Dion wrote to her son, “Today, you are 18 years old…already! You have become a man and I am very proud of who you are today, and of who you are becoming each passing day…Your father continues to guide you, helping you to make the right choices. And I am here to walk beside you and always embrace you with my unconditional love. Enjoy being 18. Life is as beautiful as you are. May your happiness be as great as the love and pride that I have for you.”

As for Eddy and Nelson, the twins just celebrated their eighth birthdays in October. The singer again took to Instagram, posting a photo (below) and captioning it with: “My sweet boys, you are turning 8 today and you make me proud every day. I love you with all my heart and wish you a very happy birthday! – Mom xx…”

3. Dion and Her Family Now Live in Nevada Full-Time

With Dion’s Las Vegas residency currently still running, Dion and her family live in Nevada full-time. In 2003, Dion and her husband bought a $1.2 million four bedroom home in Henderson, Nev. that features an in-ground swimming pool, a huge kitchen with a bar, and a security system that runs throughout the home. There are also six bathrooms, three fireplaces, and 8,137 square-feet of living space. The couple made the purchase a few months after the opening of her Las Vegas concert series A New Day that debuted in March of 2003.

Around the same time, Dion made headlines when she sold homes in Montreal and Florida causing speculation that she was looking to call her Henderson home her main residence.

Following her husband’s death, it was reported in February of last year that the singer was looking to build a new house in Vegas’s Summerlin neighborhood. The new construction could take up to two years to finish with a price tag that could end up in the eight-figure range. It’s been reported that the home will boast eight bedrooms, an underground 20-car garage, and separate living quarters for Dion’s 90-year-old mom.

4. Dion’s Las Vegas Residency is Coming to a Close

Between 2003 and 2007, Dion performed her show, A New Day, 717 times to more than 3 million people, grossing almost $400 Million during this residency. In 2011, she started a new residency titled Celine for a three year run, but took time off in 2014 to help her family with her husband’s health issues. She returned to the show in August of 2015 and extended its run through 2019.

In September, she announced the show will end on June 8 of this year. The 28 final shows will take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with the dates split into two ranges of dates: February 26th through March 16th, and May 14th through June 8th.

In a statement, the singer revealed that she ““definitely [has] mixed emotions about this final run.” She continued, “Las Vegas has become my home, and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It’s been an amazing experience, and I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special.”

5. Dion Shares Lots of Family Memories on Her Instagram Page

Dion frequently opens up about her family on her Instagram page. Last week she posted a photo of her and her father writing, “Papa, I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have had a dad like you. You will always be my #1 fan. I love you! – Céline xx…”

She also posted a tribute to her father on what would’ve been the man’s 95th birthday.

In January, she posted about her late husband writing, “My dearest René….always with me…..always will be. In loving memory… xx …”