Christian Bach Dead: Mexican Telenovela Star Dies at 59

Christian Bach, the golden-haired, blue-eyed, Argentine-Mexican telenovela star, has died tragically at the age of 59. Bach passed away on February 26, according to a statement from her family that was posted on the star’s Facebook page. Bach is survived by her actor husband, Humberto Zurita, as well as their children, Sebastian and Emiliano. Bach was a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina. She moved to Mexico to pursue a career as an actress in the 1980s following her graduation from law school in her homeland. The family press release said that Bach’s cause of death was respiratory arrest.

In paying tribute to Bach, actor David Zepeda tweeted, “I deeply regret the death of the actress Christian Bach, my deepest sympathy to her husband, children, family.” People Espanol reported in May 2018 that Bach had been unhappy that Zepeda appeared to have “stolen” her son’s role in the reboot of “Carnaveral de Pasiones.” Zepeda told the magazine at the time, “I dedicate myself to work and I do not take the work from anyone, there are simply different projects, but that’s the way it is… No one takes work from anyone, he is a young guy, I wish him the best.”

The family’s statement read, via Google Translate, “It was always his will to keep personal and family matters in absolute privacy, in order to lead a normal life, parallel to our profession and the media exposure derived from our work. It is this public part of our life that today forces us to share with all of you this great loss for the family. We ask you to receive with respect and affection, in order to be faithful to their wishes and their behavior always respectful and full of love for those who supported her so much throughout her career… Christian was a great actress and an exemplary woman; a great mother and a wife who filled the life of her family with love, courage, courage and a great desire to live fully, in a manner congruent with her ideas and desires.”

Bach met her husband when they co-starred in “De pura sangre” in 1986, marrying later that year. The couple began their own production company, ZUBA, in 1996, producing the telenovelas, “La chacala” and “Azul Tequila.”

