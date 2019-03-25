Christian Horner, Geri ‘Ginger Spice’ Halliwell’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Spice Girls are back in the news after ‘Scary Spice’ Mel B revealed that she once had sex with fellow spice girl, Geri Halliwell.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Friday, Mel B shared, “She is going to hate me for this because she is all posh in a country house but it wasn’t a ‘thing,’… it just happened, we just giggled at it and that was it… We were best friends. It just happened.”

Now, people are wondering what Halliwell’s husband has to say. Who is Christian Horner? What do we know about him? Read on.

1. He Is the Team Principal of the Red Bull Racing Formula One Team

Today, Horner is the Team Principal for the Red Bull Racing Formula One team, where he has worked since 2005.

He started out his career as a racecar driver. His driver profile on ESPN states that he began driving in 1994, competing in the British F3 Championship with three different teams in three seasons. The outlet writes, “When Red Bull entered F1 in 2005 they set about finding a young, dynamic team leader and Horner was an obvious choice. When he joined F1, aged just 32, he was by far the youngest team principal and the media were quick to attack the appointment, ignoring the fact that both Frank Williams and Ron Dennis were a similar age when they started their F1 careers.”

Within a year, his team secured first place at the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix. He led the team to four consecutive constructors and drivers titles between 2010 and 2013.

2. He Stopped Racing in 1998

In 1998, Horner decided to stop racing.

He tells Motor Sports Magazine, “I’d loved all the racing I’d done, but I was honest enough to recognise that I was simply not at the same level as the best guys. I’d learned a lot, and motor racing was all that I knew. I felt there was an opportunity to build Arden into a team that was a viable business.”

From then on, he moved into leading teams. He tells Motor Sports Magazine, “My aim is always to try to get the best out of people. We’ve tried to create a culture in which people have the confidence to express themselves. Sometimes they need an arm around the shoulder, sometimes a push. But there’s no point in employing a specialist and then trying to tell him or her how to do the job. So: hire the right people for each role.”

3. He and Halliwell Have One Child Together

Halliwell and Horner were first thought to be dating in March 2014– at the time, Horner had recently split from his partner of 14 years.

Horner and Halliwell married in May 2015, in a church wedding in Woburn, Bedfordshire. According to Metro UK, a number of impressive guests attended their wedding, including Emma Bunton, Amanda Holden, Dawn French, and Jennifer Saunders.

The couple is parents to son Monty, who was born in 2017.

Christian is also a stepfather to Bluebell, Geri’s daughter from her previous relationship with Sacha Gervasi. Metro UK reports Horner also has a daughter, Olivia, with former girlfriend Beverley Allen.

4. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $20 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Horner has a net worth of $20 million. Most of his money was made from being the team manager of Red Bull Racing Formula.

The 45-year-old was born in Leamington Spa, UK, and was raised with two brothers. His grandfather worked at the Standard Motor Company in Coventry and his father supplied components to car manufacturers.

As a child, Horner would race karts. It was after receiving a Formula Renault scholarship in 1991 that he began his career in car racing.

5. He Was Appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2013 for His Services to Motorsport

In 2013, Horner was honored with the Officer of the Order of the British Empire honor (OBE) for his services to motorsport.

In a 2018 interview with Director UK, the racing team manager shared, “My aspirations were initially something very different than to be a manager… But it became clear to me at an early age that leadership is about engaging with people and getting the most out of our common goals.”

He continued, “The way I try to operate is that, if we recruit a specialist, I can’t then tell that person how to do their job. Otherwise, I’d be doing the wrong thing. I very much believe in empowerment.”