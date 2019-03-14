Christian Siriano’s Boyfriend Kyle Smith: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christian Siriano is currently living his best life. As the new Tim Gunn on Project Runway, a prodigal return to the series for which he was once a contestant and winner of Season 4, the 33-year-old American fashion designer also premiered his 2019 Fall Ready-to-Wear line in February, and wowed everyone at the 91st Academy Academy Awards by designing the most talked about outfit, Billy Porter’s show stopping tuxedo dress.

But when he’s not mentoring contestants on Project Runway or designing red carpet looks for Debra Messing, Zendaya or Mariska Hargitay, what Siriano loves to most is coming home to boyfriend Kyle Smith. Once married to Brad Walsh, for whom he was partners with for 11 years, the couple divorced after less than two years of marriage in June 2018. Four weeks later, Siriano started dating Smith.

Smith and Siriano made their relationship Instagram official in September 2018, posing lovingly together at TAO Downtown in NYC, and they’ve been inseparable since. “It’s great,” Siriano told Us Weekly of his relationship. “You know, just, like, fun. Fun love.”

So, who is the 29-year-old man that stole the designer’s heart? Here’s what you need to know about Kyle Smith…

1. Date Night is Sitting on the Couch and Watching TV

When Siriano was asked about his ideal date night with Smith he said, “doing nothing. That’s the best thing. Just staying on the couch, watching TV I’m rewatching Scandal. I don’t know if he’s paying attention, but I’m watching from the very first episode because it really is such a great show!”

While dating someone so soon after a divorce led the public to believe this fling with Kyle was nothing more than that, the two are still going strong. Siriano had hoped to one day date again, “that’s the goal,” he said, but the CFDA fashion designer had no idea someone like Kyle would so soon come into his life

2. Kyle Lost His Sister Alexis in a Car Crash

While Kyle’s super tight with his little sister Abby, the Smith siblings lost their sister Alexis in a tragic car crash seven years ago on January 26, 2012. She was 17-years-old when she passed.

Alexis Hope Smith’s Instagram page is still active and the comments on photos include recent well-wishes from friends and family who miss her dearly.

In 2016, Kyle posted this throwback photo of the three siblings together with the caption, “Found this gem while cleaning #tbt #mysisters.”

3. Kyle is included in Alicia Silverstone’s Friend Group

The sign of a great relationship is when your friends like the person you’re dating so much, that they also become friends with them. Siriano has been besties with actress Alicia Silverstone for years, it was with her that he escaped to Mexico after the divorce with Walsh went public, to get some much needed rest and relaxation.

But it appears Kyle fits right in with hanging out with the Clueless actress. The threesome went go see the Broadway show based on her iconic movie in New York City, and they all prepped together for the 2019 Oscars.

Siriano designed Silverstone’s dress for the big night, and she looked stunning.

Kyle basically gets to hang out with anyone Siriano is styling which includes Cardi B., Angela Sarafyan, Ariana Grande, Selma Blair, and Kelly Ripa.

4. Kyle Brought Christian to his Hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio

While Kyle is now a New York City native, often traveling back and forth to Los Angeles, he took Christian home to Ohio for the holidays to meet the family. Kyle travels back to Cincinnati often to hang out with his little sister, Abby.

5.Kyle Travels With Christian Everywhere

There are a lot of perks dating a superstar designer, and one them includes traveling by private plane. In late September, Kyle and Christian traveled to Greece for vacation, hopping all over the Mediterranean Sea together.

From Santorini to Lefkåda, Kyle documented their entire trip on Instagram.

The two travel together often. If they’re not bouncing between LA, New York, or Las Vegas, they like to get away and spend time at Christian’s cottage in Connecticut.

