Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph ‘Bachelor’ Spoilers

Cassie Randolph opened up the heart of Bachelor star Colton Underwood when she decided to break up with him during her overnight date on the show, one episode before the 2019 finale. Randolph had previously been accused of not being ready for marriage, by other contestants on the show, and she ended up proving them right. Even Randolph’s father had doubts about his daughter’s readiness to settle down at just 23 years old. After speaking one on one with her dad, Randolph admitted to being scared to accept a proposal, though she said she also didn’t want it to be over with Underwood.

Ultimately, on the couple’s overnight date, at dinner, Randolph broke up with Underwood, which resulted in him breaking down crying. He told her he loved her and that he only wanted it to be her at the end. But, this did not stop Randolph from calling it quits. The episode ended with Underwood distraught and giving up on the entire process. Randolph left the show and Underwood disappeared from production.

As for where the show picks up for the finale, show host Chris Harrison told Glamour, “Once we find Colton [after he jumped over the fence jump], we had to figure out as a team, with him included, where do we go from here? You’ll see that conversation, and you’ll see all of that unfold. There are still other women involved. Hannah G. and Tayshia are still here. What do we do? He thought he had it all figured out. Clearly, he didn’t. It was a lot, it was very interesting, and we were dealing with what happened the best we could on the fly.”

So, what happens with Randolph and Underwood? Is Randolph gone for good? Before we get into the spoilers on Underwood’s final pick and spoilers, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if your aim is to be free of spoilers.

With that said, let’s get into the winner this season. No, Colton Underwood does not get engaged. But, he doesn’t end up alone. Reality Steve reported that Underwood is heartbroken by Randolph’s leaving and he decides that he only wants to be with her. So, he breaks up with the other two contestants. Adams had already had her fantasy suite date, while Hannah Godwin had not. Underwood reportedly tracks down Randolph, back in the United States, and tells her that she is the one for him. He tells her some of the same things he said when she broke off the relationship – that he doesn’t need to be engaged, that he just wants her.

Randolph reportedly takes Underwood back and the two are now dating, but they are not engaged.

Prior to the couple’s overnight date fiasco, Us Weekly reported that Underwood told the cameras, “I can definitely see us working forever. I feel like my whole life has been leading to tonight because I love Cassie. I want to be with Cassie. My heart is complete when I think of Cassie.”