Colton Underwood Jumping the Fence: Most Hilarious Memes & Jokes

Ever since episode 1 of The Bachelor Season 23 first aired January, and ABC premiered a lengthy teaser which included footage of leading man Colton Underwood ripping off his mic and jumping over a fence, it’s been the No. 1 topic of conversation. When will he jump? Why did he jump? Fans have been pondering these questions the entire season and now, the climactic moment is finally here.

While Cassie’s sudden realization that she’s not ready to marry sends Colton flying over the fence to stop her from leaving was a seriously dramatic for The Bachelor, for fans watching at home, it was a reminder that Bachelor Nation Twitter can be more fun to watch than the show itself. The memes and jokes spawned by Colton’s wildly erratic yet, physically impressive maneuver over an extremely tall white fence came in hot, and they were hilarious.

When your second favorite part of Bachelor Monday’s are reading Twitter after #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Q19SPt28hM — Dana Silver (@danansilver) February 26, 2019

Between the ridiculously long wait to finally see this scene happen, and learning the reasons as to why it happened, which at this point wasn’t a huge shocker, it was apparent to literally everyone but Colton that Cassie wasn’t in love him, she even said as such to his face on camera, but he was not taking this “surprise” rejection sitting down. No, no. Colton took it flying over a fence.

To prepare you for Monday's #TheBachelor, here's a play-by-play of the fence jump. pic.twitter.com/8ghiVZO0ej — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 1, 2019

Here are the best memes and jokes stemming from one the biggest cliffhangers in Bachelor history…

With the exception of the Border Wall, this is the most famous fence in the world. #TheBachelor #Colton pic.twitter.com/zPmN4V4QiJ — The Chris Harrison Show (@OurHostHarrison) February 28, 2019

Because both Colton and producers teased fans every week this this week’s episode would be when he jumped, people started calling their bluff, comparing this event to Billy McFarland and the best music festival that never happened, Fyre Fest.

The man responsible for editing the fence jump clip #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/fSuaqErK5U — Ashley Woller (@ashleywoller) February 26, 2019

No fence with four minutes left in the episode #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/3kH3t7iVYd — Laura Burger (@laura_burger) February 26, 2019

Honestly, fans were fed up.

Every week when they promise the fence jump is coming…#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Z6tdYIyoei — Josh **** (@josh_my_gosh) February 26, 2019

Throughout this season, Colton both bungee jumped and jumped out of a plane, but there’s only one jump fans actually cared to see.

He bungee jumped 150 ft, jumped 13,000 ft out of a plane…but nah, we’re more excited to see him jump an 8 ft fence #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/UQ994oo8NY — foodbaegrl (@sunnyd3112) February 27, 2019

Less jumping out of planes, more jumping over fences #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/M4KWI6BTWD — Constance I (@constanzia7) February 26, 2019

Seriously, though.

#TheBachelor *colton having meaningful conversations with family members about taking their daughters hand in marriage* me 4 glasses of wine in: pic.twitter.com/htH3RgszCm — bachelor tea (@fantasysuitez) February 26, 2019

Me looking around the background of this new rose ceremony location for the fence: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/oV3f23CiIo — ThirtyFlirtyandDyingAlone (@30FlirtynDying) February 26, 2019

The wait went on seemingly forever.

“How many times did you think Colton would have jumped the fence by now?” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/I1ngKVIc4u — Colt Yohman (@CStyles45) February 28, 2019

Viewers started to believe maybe the whole clip was an edit hoax.

I don’t even believe that the fence jump is even going to happen anymore. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/yeNc7XdyAK — Danielle (@MamaRudd3) February 26, 2019

Naturally, the fence jump would be the final last scene of the episode.

My face next week when the fence jumping scene is going to be like the last 5 seconds of the next episode😂🙄 and carried over to the next episode #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/K2vC7IvqQm — ig | selflovequeenns (@HSingleee) February 26, 2019

Colton shouldn’t go running to Cassie’s family for help, either. They’re not huge fans of their 23-year-old daughter getting engaged to the reality TV star.

Where did he even get the idea to jump? Toby from The Office?

Where Colton got the idea to hop the fence #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/rDpHAr2R50 — maya ♡ (@mayaabbas1219) February 27, 2019

