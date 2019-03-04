Does Colton Underwood Quit ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight? [Spoilers]

The Bachelor finale is just about here and fans are wondering what exactly is going to happen on tonight’s episode of the show. Is tonight the night that Colton Underwood walks away from the cameras, jumping a fence, and thus ending his time on the show? Well, that’s sort of half of what you can expect.

Here’s what you need to know:

Warning: The Bachelor spoilers are below

According to Reality Steve, Monday night’s episode (which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern) is the one where Underwood leaves. Spoilers suggest that Underwood will jump a fence to get away from the cameras after his season pick ends up getting cold feet.

Underwood goes on his very first overnight date in Portugal with Tayshia. Things seem to go well for the couple as Underwood heads into his next overnight date, this one with Cassie.

While it’s unclear exactly what happens between the two, Cassie supposedly gets “cold feet” and decides she needs to leave Portugal. It’s believed to be just after this overnight date that Colton does his highly-anticipated fence jump.

What Happens After Colton Jumps the Fence?

Contrary to popular belief, Colton doesn’t really “quit” the show. Instead, he chooses to end things with the other women — presumably while cameras are rolling.

“Instead of being left with two women and going through with picking one of them, he still ended things with Hannah G. without even taking her on their overnight date. Ended things with Tayshia as well, and essentially ended filming at that point. So there will be no final three rose ceremony and no final rose ceremony,” Reality Steve reports.

After breaking things off with Hannah G. and Tayshia, Colton leaves Portugal and heads home to the States. It’s believed that he tracks down Cassie and tells her that she’s the one that he wants to be with.

“Whatever the case, once Cassie left and went home and Colton let Hannah G. and Tayshia go, shortly thereafter, Colton came back to the states and ‘chased’ Cassie down, they filmed something in Southern California where he shows up and tells her they don’t need to be engaged and he wants to date her. She agrees and that’s where we are right now,” according to Reality Steve.

It’s unclear how much of this is caught on camera and how much Bachelor fans will get to see.

Is Colton Underwood Engaged?

According to Reality Steve, Colton Underwood is not engaged. Evidently, Cassie felt that she was too young to take that step and Colton was okay with it because he loves her and just wants to be with her, even if there’s no ring involved (sorry, Neil Lane).

Steve does say that filming for The Bachelor wrapped early — he reported that back in November. But he admits that he isn’t sure of the exact timeline and what’s going to be shown on air.

“Once everything went down with Tayshia and Hannah and he sent them home, it’s been impossible to find out the timeline out there and how many days Colton and Cassie hung out together,” he says.