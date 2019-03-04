Colton Underwood Got Therapy on ‘The Bachelor’

Colton Underwood recently hopped on Twitter to announce that he was seeing a therapist during production of The Bachelor. “On a serious note, I see a therapist regularly,” he wrote. “This doesn’t make me crazy or delusional… it actually makes me sane. Mental health is HEALTH.” Learn more about Underwood and his thoughts on mental health below.

The tweet was in response to an interview that Underwood had with TV Insider. He told the publication that therapy helped him get through the whirlwind that was shooting the current season of The Bachelor. “They actually provide a therapist on the show, so any time I wanted to meet with my therapist I could, which was nice,” he revealed. “I’m a big advocate for mental health. I think just as much as I want to work out and work on my physical appearance, I think it’s really important to exercise your brain as well too.”

Underwood Says That He Regularly Saw a Therapist During ‘The Bachelor’

On a serious note, I see a therapist regularly. This doesn’t make me crazy or delusional… it actually makes me sane. Mental health is HEALTH. pic.twitter.com/emhWSCVkwA — Colton Underwood (@colton) February 25, 2019

“I can’t say enough good things about how they provide that opportunity for me to have that space and to have that security with no microphones and cameras, so that when I do need to go vent, or be alone, or talk through things with somebody, I have that safe space,” he added. This is not the first time that Underwood has spoken about mental health. During an episode of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, he admitted to the insecurities he had about his virginity.

When asked about his decision to reveal his virginity, Underwood said it was “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.” He became visibly emotional while talking about it, revealing that he had previously been mocked and criticized for being a virgin. “I feel like people think I’m less of a man because of that. And that’s the hardest thing for me to hear,” he said.

Underwood Is an Advocate for Mental Health & Has Spoken About It In the Past

After the episode was over, Underwood took to Instagram to reveal that he regularly battles depression and anxiety. “Behind my smile are layers of insecurities, scars from my past & feelings that have been buried for years,” he wrote. “It’s easy to show only the good/happy times on social media… I do that. I love shedding light on positive/impactful events in my life, but the truth is I have had struggles For years I hid my feelings, including depression & anxiety.”

“You see a portion of my life and a select few scenes that help portray a picture of who I am. I’m here to tell you that I am not perfect and that it’s okay to not be okay sometimes,” he continued. “If I have to continue to take cheap shots about my virginity- which is only a small part of who I am- so that others like me can feel comfortable & relate—Bring it on!”