Colton Underwood’s Plans After ‘The Bachelor’: What Will He Do?

Colton Underwood is the kind of man that always wants what he can’t have and while he pretends to enjoy taking things slow with girlfriend, not fianceé Cassie Randolph, forever wishing inside that they two of them could run away and elope as soon as possible, he will slowly ease back into normal life now that his turn as The Bachelor has wrapped.

Thankfully for Colton, there will be no more jumping over fences in Portugal, and the only roses he’ll be handing out will be for Cassie after buying them at a store like a regular person. He’ll be able to visit his family and beloved dogs in Illinois, along with the restaurant he opened in 2016, 4th and Goal Grill in Washington. Once his reality TV career took off with The Bachelor, he sold the establishment to his aunt and uncle, Sherrie and Jeff Lewis, and the sports bar has since transformed into a restaurant now called Brickhouse BBQ.

As routine, the 27-year-old will be seemingly be everywhere for a few months. He’ll featured on the cover of People magazine along with Cassie, and as the rumors swirl as to whether or not he’ll be on the next season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, he’ll flood his Instagram with couple photos that he’s been forced to keep under wraps until the finale episode premiered.

Because Cassie is already a California native, and her hometown of Huntington Beach only an hour drive away from Los Angeles, it’s likely Colton will remain in Hollywood until the required rounds of press die down. If he and Cassie stay together, the Indianapolis native could remain on the west coast permanently, but only time will tell if the relocation becomes permanent.

Considering Colton’s become best friends with his former Bachelorette contestants and other franchise favorites, who continuously travel to LA for paid appearances, like Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Blake Hortsmann, and Garrett Yrigoyen, there are incentives for him to stick around even if him and Cassie don’t work out.

Once Bachelor Nation fans refocus their attention to the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, the former NFL prospect will be able to get back to running his charity full time, The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which helps provide research funds and support those living with cystic fibrosis. While seemingly inspired by his time on The Bachelor, Colton is now selling Legacy Rosé, to help raise money for his foundation. But the “Legacy 65 Roses” wine name is actually inspired by a young child who couldn’t pronounce cystic fibrosis, and referred to his disease as “65 Roses.”

While Colton’s philanthropic work will be the his main occupational focus, aside spending time with Cassie, his No. 2 job in life is staying super fit. This man almost lives at the gym, working out with his certified personal trainer, John Gaines Jr.

He’ll also be working out with new buddy, Cassie’s sister’s boyfriend, actor Gregg Sulkin. The two must’ve immediately hit it off upon meeting, because photos surfaced of the boys heading to the gym together before The Bachelor finale aired. Typically, one doesn’t hang out with an ex-girlfriend’s sister’s boyfriend, so these seemingly innocent pictures turned out to be huge show spoilers.

As many Bachelor Nation stars do, Colton will become an Instagram influencer, a paid spokesman of the many products regularly hawked online from former contestants. Get ready for him giving out a discount code for DIFF eyewear, Fit Tea, and teeth whiteners.

However, there’s a chance Colton follows in the steps of Jordan Rodgers, who’s still engaged to Jojo Fletcher after being the last man standing on her season of The Bachelorette, and get into sportscasting. Even thought the two-time All American college football star from Illinois State never made it past the practice squad in the NFL before a shoulder injury put a permanent stop to a professional career, his knowledge of the game combined with his new star power could lead to hosting gig.

