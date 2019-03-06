Danielle Staub’s New Boyfriend: Who Is She Dating?

Danielle Staub’s new boyfriend, Oliver Maier, claims to be the “Duke of Provence,” although, according to Page Six, there is actually no such thing. Page Six reports that the lineage died long ago.

Provence was inherited by King Louis XI of France in 1481 and subsequently became part of the French royal domain, which makes Maier’s title obsolete. “He’s a descendant of the duke from around 700 years ago,” an insider recently explained to Page Six. “The lineage doesn’t exist anymore. The title is pointless.”

The couple began dating just a few weeks ago, but only made their relationship public last week during a trip to St. Barth. The couple were already planning to wed on Monday, March 4 by a justice of peace in New York City, although they decided to postpone the wedding so that Staub could spend more time with her daughters. Staub only finalized her divorce from third husband Marty Caffrey on Feb. 21, whom she was married to for nine months.

“Danielle’s daughters haven’t met him yet,” a source told Us Weekly of Staub’s daughters, Jillian and Christine, from a previous marriage. “After today she realized she wants to bring her kids into the process more. The wedding has been postponed. Her daughters were surprised because everything happened so fast.”

According to Page Six, Staub’s co-star Margaret Josephs claims Staub’s “stole” her friend’s boyfriend. Maier disagrees. “I ended my relationship with [Josphes’ friend] Gina because it was not working,” Maier told Page Six in response. “My current relationship with Danielle did not have anything to do with that decision.”

Since the couple went public with their relationship, they have been making a splash in the tabloids. Maier apparently got “blackout drunk” during his and Staub’s pre-wedding trip to St. Barth, according to Radar. The publication reports that Maier actually had to be rescued from the ocean after he decided to swim out too far and couldn’t make his way back. Check out footage from the incident below:

“They’ve been at the hotel the last couple of days,” a hotel guest told Radar of the couple, who stayed at Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France. “We happened to notice them at the pool drinking. It’s obvious she drank a lot. She was s–t faced!”

The eyewitness said Staub remained at the bar while her fiancé went to the beach for a swim. The witness continued: “He swam all the way out. It was alarming cause he was s–t faced. He was swimming back and he couldn’t get out of the ocean so I called someone for help.”

When the group tried to help Maier, the source claimed he screamed, “Don’t touch me! You don’t know who I am! I’m the Duke! Who do you think you are?!” He was successfully and safely dragged to shore, despite his protests.

The couple appears to still be together, despite calling off the wedding. According to Radar, the Bravo star has now been engaged 21 times.

