‘RHONJ’: Danielle Staub & Margaret Josephs Feud

Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey returns tonight for its latest season. The season will focus on cast member Danielle Staub and the fanfare surrounding her recent marriage, but it will also focus on the feud between Danielle and Margaret Josephs. Read on to learn more about their ongoing feud and a what to expect throughout the season.

Danielle got engaged to Oliver Maier a week after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Marty Caffrey. Her marriage to Maier made her a dutchess, as the latter is the Duke of Province. Most of the cast members on Real Housewives have voiced their support for Danielle, but Margaret has been openly critical of the newlyweds. “I’m not shocked —cockroaches always survive,” she told Us Magazine. “She’s going to get her dream come true, spinoff Dirty Danielle.”

Margaret Has Been Critical of Danielle’s Recent Marriage to Oliver Maier

Danielle has been critical of Margaret in return. When she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, the reality star said that Margaret is insecure about her popularity on the series. “Well, that’s the funny thing about rumors,” she said. “Wouldn’t we all like that kind of power? I mean, who is this? She’s been here a minute. We haven’t even seen her in season two have we?”

Danielle and Margaret have been at each other’s throats since Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine. During the season finale, Danielle’s ex-husband Marty and Margaret’s husband Benigno got into an argument regarding their wives’ respective looks. Marty accused Benigno of being “jealous” that Margaret didn’t look like Danielle.

Danielle Has Accused Margaret of Being ‘Jealous’ of Her Presence on the Series

“You wish you were me,” Marty said. “You keep staring at Danielle’s t*ts because your wife doesn’t have any. She doesn’t have the body that Danielle has.” Benigno promptly pushed him into a swimming pool. “Marty’s a f**ing d*ck,” Benigno said. “He was a great guy to hang out with and then … Danielle poisoned his mind.”

Margaret was critical of the way that Danielle handled the situation. “I’m not saying don’t be friends with Danielle. But when somebody does something wrong, stand up and say, ‘don’t behave that way,’ ” she said. “She tries to split the group and it’s uncomfortable for all of us to be together. … When we’re together, I don’t want to be around her.”

Danielle & Margaret Have Been Critical of One Another Since ‘RHONJ’ Season 9

“I know what toxic is, and it’s Margaret Josephs,” Danielle said afterwards. “Margaret Josephs is nothing but a manipulative, malicious b**ch. She’s the toxicity in the group. So if everyone wants to sip the Kool-Aid, and keep getting drunk on it, let them.”

“You know who I am. You know what I am about,” Staub went on to tell Theresa Giudice. “You are Teresa Giudice, you don’t let anyone tell you what to do. Who the f**k is Margaret Josephs to dictate to Teresa Giudice?”