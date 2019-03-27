Who Is The Village’s Daren Kagasoff Dating? Does He Have a Wife or Girlfriend?

Daren Kagasoff is one of the stars of NBC’s newest drama, The Village. He plays Gabe Napolitano, a law student dealing with a new, unexpected roommate. Although he has been recognizable in Hollywood for a while now, Kagasoff has managed to keep his personal relationships private; however, he does not appear to currently be in a relationship.

Kagasoff, who is active on Instagram, has not given any indication on social media that he is in a relationship or secretly married. The last women he featured in a post were his mom and sister, and though he shared a post of some photo booth fun with co-star Michaela McManus, there is no indication that the two are more than friends and colleagues.

The 31-year-old actor is best known for his series regular role as “Ricky” on ABC Family’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager. While the series was airing (it ended in 2013 after 5 seasons), it was speculated in the media that Kagasoff was involved with his co-star Shailene Woodley. Though the two appeared publicly together in interviews and photos, it could certainly have been to promote the show as friends and not as a couple, and they never went public with any kind of romantic relationship. In 2014, Woodley told Teen Vogue “I literally have not had a boyfriend in almost five years. I’ve never even hooked up with anybody I’ve worked on a movie with,” before admitting “that might have happened on something…” after filming was completed.

Back in 2009, Daren did open up to Seventeen Magazine about his high school girlfriend and what it taught him about dating. He said that that relationship, which lasted two years, taught him “never to fall in love in high school because it just takes over your brain. We were so psychotic for each other that I didn’t care about anything else. It was too much. Relationships are important, but stay focused on all the things that are important. Figure out what you want.” In that same interview, he revealed that while he doesn’t follow any dating rules, “I want a girl who lets me do my own thing, but who is going to be by my side the whole time, because I know I’d be supportive of her. And kissing is a big thing for me! You have to be a good kisser.” Of course, that interview was 10 years ago, when Daren was only 21 years old, so it’s likely that his feelings about relationships and dating have evolved over time.

He was linked to Jacqueline Wood as recently as 2013, and the two were even photographed kissing in public, but the two broke up and Soaps.com reports that Wood eloped with Elan Ruspoli in 2018.

If Kagasoff is currently in a relationship or chooses to be in one in the near future, the rise of The Village‘s success and popularity will make him harder to keep that piece of his personal life private private, and it will be interesting to see if he brings a date to events in the future.

Tune in to new episodes of The Village season 1 on NBC, Tuesday nights at 10/9c.