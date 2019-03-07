Tonight’s Deal or No Deal Contestant: Who Is Kyera Chandler?

On tonight’s episode of Deal or No Deal, Kyera Chandler returns to the stage with the hopes of leaving with the top one million dollar prize. The description for tonight’s episode, entitled, “Million Dollar Lane,” reads “Bowling champion Kyera Chandler continues her quest to win, which includes a big prize for the studio audience; elementary school principal Carri Nevad takes the stage for an incredible second game.”

Kyera first appeared on last week’s episode, “Cheering for a Lucky Strike,” for which the official description says “Energetic cheerleader “Tex” Iniguez hopes to cheer her way to a million dollars; bowling champion Kyera Chandler hopes to strike it rich and start her own business.” Her game was not completed last week, so she will pick up where she left off tonight. In a promo video released ahead of the episode, the briefcase models are seen wearing pink bowling shirts and shoes to match Kyera as her extended “team.”

Clearly, Kyera Chandler is a dedicated bowler, and that facet of her personality and lifestyle is played up on the show. She also told Mandel that one of her wishes is to be like Oprah, where she’d be able to give our gifts to a whole group of people.

In the bowling themed game, host Howie Mandel also revealed that the entire audience would win a prize if Chandler got three “strikes” in a row (strikes, in this case, mean amounts on the left side of the board). The video shows that though she got two strikes in a row, the third case opened was for $50,000 (which they called a “gutterball”).

According to her LinkedIn page, she is from Swedesboro, New Jersey and is a Field Trainer at Financial Education Services Inc. Her bio reads “I’m a Credit Repair Agent with Financial Education Services. I work with consumers that are looking to work on their less than perfect credit score in order to get low interest rates, approved for mortgages, car loans, personal loans and much more.” She graduated from Salisbury University with a Bachelor of Sciences in Communications in 2006; she got her M.E.D in Elementary and Secondary School Counseling from Wilmington University 2010.

Chandler picked case number 16 as the one that she believes is carrying one million dollars in prize money; on the board, we can see that in the latter half of the game, she still has $1 million, $750 thousand, and $500 thousand in play.

