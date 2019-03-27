Tonight’s Deal or No Deal Contestant: Who Is La’Sherrie Butler Hogan?

On tonight’s new episode of Deal or No Deal, hosted by Howie Mandel, La’Sherrie Butler Hogan is the show’s latest contestant hoping to win the top prize of one million dollars. The official description for the episode, entitled “Million Dollar Musical,” reads “Business owner La’Sherrie Butler Hogan stops the show and the game by belting out an incredible strategy — with an even more amazing voice — as she takes on The Banker in ‘Deal or No Deal: The Musical.'”

When called to the stage, La’Sherrie emerged carrying a cake shaped and decorated like one of the game show’s signature briefcases. She presented the cake to Mandel, telling him he could eat it once she was done playing the game. On the cake case was the number 7, the number La’Sherrie later chose as the lucky case she believed was holding the one million dollar prize. When asked if she made it herself, she said “Yes, we have a bakery in Dallas, Texas: Amazing Occasion Custom Cakes… My husband and I have been baking for 15 years now. I quit my job. I trusted my inner me, I stepped out on faith. It was hard, it was a lot of sacrifices, Howie, but we made it happen.” She elaborated to Mandel, saying that she quit a great, guaranteed job to take that risk and start her dream business with her husband.

On the bakery’s website, La’Sherrie goes by “Miss Sassy;” her bio reads “Ms. Sassy has been baking cakes all of her life. Just in the last past 6 years she has launched a dreamed of art from her creative passion for baking. She is very passionate about making her customer happy and making a cake that will last in your mind forever.” The bakery has 3.5 stars on Yelp and 5 reviews.

Telling Mandel and the audience more about herself, La’Sherrie said “I’m married 22 years… we have two beautiful children. We have a son who’s in the Marines – he’s 20 – and we have a girl… he couldn’t be here today, he’s ranking up, so we’re proud of him. He’s a great young man.”

If she were to win the million dollars, she said “I need to raise the volume of our business. We need to hire more people to come in and work… expand the business, grow it on out, make it big. And I have a fabulous women’s support group, and I just want to be able to do more for those ladies because we get ladies in need of shelter, in need of jobs, in need of just strength, and that’s what we’re here for – to build you back up when you’re sinking.”

Putting her own spin on the nerve-wracking number calling each contestant has to do to inch closer to their prize money, La’Sherrie decided to sing her briefcase selections on the show. Mandel, struck by her powerful voice, asked her “what was that?” to which she replied “I forgot to tell you, I’m a singer on the side.” Mandel, who also judges on America’s Got Talent, told her that she is “really talented”

Watch Deal or No Deal on CNBC, Wednesday nights at 9/8c.