Demi Burnett’s Father: Who Is Her Dad?

Demi Burnett hasn’t been shy about sharing her personal life with fans since she first appeared on The Bachelor. During an early episode of the show, she was filmed having a conversation with her mother, who serving time in prison for bank fraud at the time of the call.

During the episode, Burnett spoke with her mother about her release date and told the cameras that her mom is “actually going to get out very soon” and she hoped that the next time she sees her would be with Colton Underwood, this season’s bachelor. Her mother was apparently serving an 18 month sentence at FMC Carswell prison in Texas for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, which also wasn’t her first run-in with the law. Tina Jean Jordan, Burnett’s mother, also served time back in 2007 for embezzlement, as well as a slew of other charges over the years, including violating her probation, committing grand theft, and committing forgery.

So what about Burnett’s father? Fans have been curious about her relationship with her dad ever since they found out her mother was a felon. Here’s what we know about Burnett’s father:

Burnett Says She is Closer to Her Father Than Her Mother

Although Burnett claims she and her mother still have a solid relationship despite the time she spent in prison, she admits that she feels closer to her father. “I live with my dad and my stepmom,” she revealed in her intro video. “My dad always had the proper environment for us so we’ve always been with him.”

Burnett is very close to her family, including her mother, and considers her parents her biggest supporters. “Family is huge for me,” she said during an earlier episode of the show. “I think that without your family you don’t have a lot of people that truly have your back. Your family is a very, very strong core that you need to have in life to survive in this world.”

Her Father Researched Underwood & Gave Burnett His Approval, Saying Underwood Would Be “Worth It”

Burnett admits she didn’t know much about Underwood before going on the show, but her dad did some research. “My dad approved, and that’s all I needed to hear,” she said. “I usually don’t bring a lot of guys around or anything, so he ensured me that [Underwood] would be worth it.”

Burnett actually doesn’t even remember signing up to be on The Bachelor (due to a wine date with some gal pals), but after her father took the time to look Underwood up, he gave Burnett his “approval” to date him.

Underwood Sent Burnett Home After He Realized He Didn’t Share The Same Feelings As She Did

Unfortunately for Burnett, Underwood sent her packing during a previous episode of the show, after she spilled her heart out and told him she was falling in love with him. According to Reality Steve, Underwood didn’t share the same feelings as Burnett, and didn’t want to put her through a rose ceremony when he knew how he felt.

“At some point in the episode, Demi went to his room to talk and Colton eliminated her because his feelings weren’t the same for her as hers were for him. Didn’t want to put her through a rose ceremony when he knew she wasn’t the one, so he sent her home.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and the Women Tell All special airs on Tuesday, March 5.

