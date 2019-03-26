Denise Richards Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is She?

Denise Richards is getting married on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The ceremony between the actress and her husband Aaron Phypers took place six months ago, but will air as part of tonight’s episode. “[Aaron] really wanted to marry on Sept. 8 because eight means infinity,” Richards told People. “We called [wedding planner] Mindy Weiss and she did it less than 48 hours and it was beautiful.”

Richards was born on February 17, 1971, which makes her 48 years old. She began modeling at age 15, and made her professional debut in the music video for Double’s “The Captain of Her Heart.” She made her film debut at 22 with the comedy Loaded Weapon 1, and met future husband Charlie Sheen while on the set. Some of Richards’ other notable films include Starship Troopers, Wild Things, and The World Is Not Enough.

Richards Is 48 & Made Her Professional Debut In a 1985 Music Video

Richards was 31 when she married Sheen. They had two daughters, Sam and Lola Rose, before divorcing in 2006. She also has an adopted daughter named Eloise. The actress talked about aging gracefully during a recent interview with Women on the Fence. “My secret to staying in shape is consistency. When I consistently stick to my routine, that is when I feel my best,” she revealed. “I also think you need to work out for your own body. Just because something works for someone else, doesn’t mean it will work for you. So I believe you should continue to try different activities until you find out what works for you.”

Richards also said that if she could go back in time, she would give her younger self some advice. “I would tell her not to sweat the small stuff in life. That everything in life has a time and place, and not to be in such a rush to do everything,” she said. “There is beauty in taking your time, and enjoying each stage and phase.”

She Is 5’6″ & Keeps Up a Strict Workout Regiment to Stay In Shape

According to Healthy Celeb, Richards is 5’6″. This makes her shorter than her ex-husband Sheen, who is 5’10”, and her current husband Phypers, who stands at 6’2″. She discussed the her workout routine with Self Magazine. “I am very active. I found what works for my body,” she said. “For me it’s Pilates and dance. My diet is 80 percent vegetarian and I eat all day long. I have lots of little meals; it’s best for me. I found eating three big meals I felt too full and got tired especially after lunch.”

“I eat lots of fruit, veggies, egg whites, oatmeal, a little chicken, eggs, rice — that’s mostly my diet. I do splurge on ice cream and I love pretzels,” she continued. “My abs get the best workout with my Pilates reformer — I had two C-sections and it was the only thing I found that got my tummy flat. Turning 40 I honestly feel better than ever. I feel more confident with my body than I did in my 20s.”