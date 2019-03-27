Denise Richards’ Ex Charlie Sheen Gives Her Wedding His Blessing

On Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards featured her wedding to husband Aaron Phypers. She only had a couple days to plan the event so not all of the people she wanted to be there could attend. On RHOBH, Richards said that, even after all the ups and downs she and her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, have had over the years, she invites him to everything. She laughed that she wouldn’t care if he brought a prostitute as a date to the wedding and clearly, the two are on great terms, according to Refinery 29.

Unfortunately, for those hoping to see Sheen at the nuptials while watching RHOBH, he was unable to be there. But, in an interview with People, he gave his ex and her new hubby his blessing. He said that he wishes “nothing but happiness!”

When speaking to People, Richards talked about the evolution of her relationship with ex Sheen, since their divorce. Richards revealed, “I was never bitter about my divorce. Going through everything, it changed me. But I love life and I’m a glass-half-full kind of person. And I did my best to rise above it.”

She continued, “No matter what happens, Charlie can call me at any point. I don’t see our relationship as a failure. It’s a journey. It went a different way than we anticipated, but that’s okay. And I will always be a good friend to him.”

Richards said on RHOBH that Sheen had wanted to come to her wedding to Phypers but it didn’t work out. It clearly didn’t have anything to do with Richards’ new husband, as Richards has said Phypers has embraced her ex. Richards told People, “We have an amazing relationship. We love each other for who we are and we don’t judge each other. And for him to embrace a single woman with [three] daughters and an ex-husband with a wonderfully colorful past, it’s a lot. That made me fall in love with him even more.” Richards has said that Phypers has become a great step-dad, though Sheen is still very much in the picture.

When it comes to Richards’ co-parenting with Sheen, she said to People, “I’m supportive of the girls having a relationship with their dad. Whatever is going on with a couple, the children should not be privy to it. Obviously, there are times when emotions might flare up. But we’re human beings and we make mistakes. I know that when someone is struggling with addiction, sometimes choices are made that are not in the best judgment, and I have empathy for that. I want Charlie to be the best person and father he can be.”

After Richards and Phypers tied the knot, Richards released the following statement, “I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life. I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”

Romper reported that Richards and Sheen met on the set of the movie Good Advice in 2000. They married in 2002 and Richards filed for divorce in 2005.