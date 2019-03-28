Someone Won the Powerball for March 27 & Now the Jackpot Will Start Over at $40 Million

The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, March 27, 2019 reached $750 million. This may not be the largest jackpot in Powerball’s history (which was $1.6 billion in January 2016), but it’s the fourth largest and the biggest jackpot we’ve had yet in 2019.It typically takes Powerball about one to two hours to process all the tickets and announce if someone won after the drawing, and we found out the results around 12:50 a.m. At least one person won the Powerball jackpot tonight in Wisconsin, so the Saturday jackpot will reset at $40 million.

Tonight’s winning numbers were 16 – 20 – 37 – 44 – 62 and a red Powerball of 12. The Powerplay tonight was 3x.

People are already mourning that they didn’t win.

Dang it! Somebody won! And it wasn’t me. 😩#Powerball — Roxy (@shemaone) March 28, 2019

It could be a while before we find out who won in Wisconsin, and it could have been a group pool with multiple people splitting the winnings. It typically takes some time for people to come forward while they get their finances ready and hire an attorney to help with the winnings. The winner has 180 days in Wisconsin to come forward to claim their prize. And in Wisconsin you can’t stay anonymous if you win. State law requires the winner’s name and city of residence to be released if requested, Fox 6 reported. Winners’ names are posted on the lottery’s website and Facebook page too.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. Powerball’s largest jackpot winners include a $1.6 billion jackpot in January 2016. The March 29 Powerball was expected to reach at least $750 million. The $750 million amount is what you would be paid total as an annuity, pre-tax. This means you wouldn’t be getting $750 million dollars up front if you won. Instead, the winnings would be spread out over 30 multimillion-dollar annual payments for 29 years, starting with one immediate payment. Each year’s payment is 5 percent bigger than the previous one, to help protect against inflation.

If you take the lump-sum cash option, you’ll get a one-time, lump-sum payment. It won’t be $750 million, but it will be equal to all the cash that’s in the Powerball jackpot prize pool. Powerball currently estimates the cash option to be $465.5 million (before tax, of course.) After federal taxes, that amount is $353.78 million. Just how much you’ll take home after state taxes is explored in Heavy’s story here.

In order to win the Powerball jackpot tonight, you have to match all five white balls in any order, and you have to match the red Powerball number too.

If you only match one of the white balls tonight, you won’t win any money. But if you only match one number and it happens to be the red Powerball, you’ll walk away with $4. Not a lot, but enough to buy yourself a couple more tickets. Here’s how the other matches work. If you match all five white balls, in any order, but not the Powerball, then you’ll get $1 million. If you match four out of five of the white balls and the Powerball, you’ll win $50,000. The amount you win drops dramatically after this. You have two ways to win $100: either match four out of five of the white balls OR match three white balls and the Powerball. Next is your shot at $7. You’ll win $7 if you either match three out of five of the white balls OR you match two white balls and the Powerball. Last is your shot at $4, which you could use to buy two more Powerball tickets if you wanted. You’ll get this if you match one white ball and the Powerball OR if you just match the Powerball.

Powerball is played in 44 states in the U.S., plus D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.